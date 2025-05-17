Katie Holmes has already co-signed the capri pant trend and made a case for barrel leg pants in 2025. Now, the Dawson's Creek icon is confirming that cargo pants are well and truly back. And as usual, Katie Holmes's outfit is a masterclass in understated-yet-elevated dressing.

On Thursday, May 15, Holmes was pictured arriving at Dr. Barbara Sturm's pop-up in Soho, New York, and a chic pair of deep navy cargo pants were the focal point of her outfit. The wide-leg pants skimmed the ground, despite the fact Holmes wore a pair of black patent pointed-toe pumps. The pants also featured an oversized outer pocket and were cinched at the waist with a simple belt. The director of All We Had wore a semi-sheer Brandon Maxwell blouse featuring an ethereal, feathery black and white print. The actress completed her outfit with a simple gold chain and pearl drop earrings.

The event celebrated the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm's Anti-Inflammatory Haus: The Hydration Edition, as well as the 10-year anniversary of the brand's Hyaluronic Serum.

Katie Holmes arrives at Dr. Barbara Sturm's pop-up in Soho. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes isn't alone in embracing cargo pants in 2025. Michelle Obama recently fused a baggy pair of cargo pants with a $3,700 Bottega Veneta bag, to create the perfect high-low outfit. Rihanna similarly combined her camo cargo pants with a Gucci tote, proving that the casual clothing item goes with just about anything.

It's also worth noting that several designers have been incorporating cargo pants into their recent collections, from Christopher John Rogers to Tory Burch. Unsurprisingly, the Pieces of April star is known for her enviable style, and the precision with which she seems to predict burgeoning fashion trends.

Katie Holmes arrives at Dr. Barbara Sturm's pop-up in Soho. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In August 2024, Holmes spoke about the ever-changing nature of her career as an actress and director during an interview with Town & Country. "Do I have 20 scripts at my door, all with the green light?" she asked. "No. Would that make life easier? Yes. Is that unrealistic? Yes."

The mother-of-one continued, "Everybody has to find their interesting story, try to put it together, and make poetry out of things. There's a lot of thought that goes into the projects I work on, but at the end of the day you still want to create something that people will respond to. You're always at the whim of someone."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her personal style, however, is entirely her own.