Kate Hudson Shares the First Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Rani Rose

Do you need a little Saturday evening pick me up? Well, Kate Hudson has delivered just that with the first picture of her beautiful newborn daughter, Rani Rose.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actress announced her pregnancy in April in a sweet Instagram post that included a video of Rani Rose's sex reveal (which involved Hudson and family members popping large black balloons emblazoned with question marks, only to be showered with bright pink confetti). In the video's caption, she wrote:

"SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like..."

Getty Images

On October 2, the actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed Rani, their first child together (although the newborn is Hudson's third child, joining big brothers Ryder Russell Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy), and Hudson announced the news on Instagram the same day. While the birth announcement didn't include a picture of Rani, it did explain the sweet meaning behind her name and how to pronounce it (hint: It's not said like "rainy").

Baby Rani's name honors Fujikawa's father, Ron, who died in October 2012.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson wrote in the announcement. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

Today, Hudson shared the first photo of her daughter, simply captioned, "🌹Our little rosebud🌹."

Congratulations to the happy family.