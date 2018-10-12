Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Kerry Washington on Life After 'Scandal'
image
3
2018 Midterm Election Prep, Using Your Zodiac Sign
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
MCX100118_126
5
Female Choreographers Are Taking Back the Ballet

A Page Boy at Princess Eugenie's Wedding Recovered Like a Champ After Tripping Up

Happens to the best of us.

image
Getty Images

It was a windy day in Windsor today for Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and the couple's page boys and bridesmaids certainly noticed. As Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor escorted the adorable group into Windsor Chapel, one tiny page boy, Louis de Givenchy, tripped and fell, causing a domino effect that led to almost everybody almost-falling over.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Which happens to the best of us, right? I mean, can you imagine having to climb 20 quite steep-looking steps in front of dozens of cameras and about a million people on television in several different countries? Forget falling, I'd be running away. Props to Louis for managing to get there in the first place, frankly.

The page boys and bridesmaids included the ever-adorable Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who took on their trademark roles—Charlotte looking sweet and regal and waving at onlookers, while George looked like he was considering what mischief he could get up to. (He takes after his uncle in that way.) Both wore outfits with emerald accents to match Eugenie's emerald tiara, which also matched her earrings and her mom's outfit, coincidentally, Pippa Middleton's outfit.

Here's how the whole spill unfolded:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Getty Images

Little Louis got right back up and stoically walked into the chapel, which, again, would have beaten my tactic of "bursting into tears and running away."

Related Stories
 
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
image
Princess Charlotte Is Adorable at Eugenie Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image How Eugenie's Wedding Broke Royal Protocol
image A Body Language Expert on William and Kate
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Where Sarah Ferguson's Sat at Eugenie's Wedding
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Shop Your Own Version of Eugenie's Wedding Gown
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Meghan and Harry's Cutest PDA at Eugenie's Wedding
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Band Is Gorgeous
image
The Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image A Guide to Princess Eugenie's Wedding Beauty Look
image
Photos of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Dress
image Prince George's Cutest Eugenie Wedding Moments