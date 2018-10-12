Princess Charlotte Brings Her Royal Wave to Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Nobody can forget Princess Charlotte's insanely cute moments at her uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle's wedding in May. The tongue! The wave! The shoe! The sneeze! Six months later, Charlotte continues to shine at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

The three-year-old helped accompany Eugenie down the aisle as one of the page girls in the ceremony, and looked completely adorable while doing it. Her older brother, Prince George, stood by her and had his own fun. Charlotte also had her own moment outside of the church when she waved to fans from the car, receiving much applause from the wind-blown crowd (and, most likely, lots of omgs from people on their couches watching from home).

For comparison, here's what Charlotte looked like at Harry and Meghan's wedding:

