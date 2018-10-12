Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Kerry Washington on Life After 'Scandal'
image
3
2018 Midterm Election Prep, Using Your Zodiac Sign
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
MCX100118_126
5
Female Choreographers Are Taking Back the Ballet

Princess Charlotte Brings Her Royal Wave to Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Star of the show, naturally.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Nobody can forget Princess Charlotte's insanely cute moments at her uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle's wedding in May. The tongue! The wave! The shoe! The sneeze! Six months later, Charlotte continues to shine at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

The three-year-old helped accompany Eugenie down the aisle as one of the page girls in the ceremony, and looked completely adorable while doing it. Her older brother, Prince George, stood by her and had his own fun. Charlotte also had her own moment outside of the church when she waved to fans from the car, receiving much applause from the wind-blown crowd (and, most likely, lots of omgs from people on their couches watching from home).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
Getty ImagesSTEVE PARSONS
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesPool/Samir Hussein

For comparison, here's what Charlotte looked like at Harry and Meghan's wedding:

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Getty ImagesANDREW MILLIGAN
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Related Stories
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Shop Your Own Version of Eugenie's Wedding Gown
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Meghan and Harry's Cutest PDA at Eugenie's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Band Is Gorgeous
image
The Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image A Guide to Princess Eugenie's Wedding Beauty Look
image
Photos of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Dress
image Prince George's Cutest Eugenie Wedding Moments
image Prince Andrew Throws Shade at Meghan and Harry
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE-CEREMONY You Need to See Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE Why Prince Philip Went to Eugenie's Wedding