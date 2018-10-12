Kavanaugh Protest
Pippa Middleton Wore an Emerald Green Dress to Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

She made an unexpected appearance.

image
By Marina Liao
image
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton is due any day now, but she isn't sitting out on Princess Eugenie's big day. The socialite was spotted with her brother James Middleton at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to witness Eugenie say her "I do"s to Jack Brooksbank. Pippa wore a gorgeous emerald green dress with a pleated skirt that was picked up slightly by the wind. She accessorized with small green earrings and a deep-hued emerald fascinator.

Her sister, Kate Middleton, also wore a bright, colorful jewel-tone look. Kate opted for a hot pink Alexander McQueen dress—her go-to designer for weddings. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle wore a navy Givenchy dress. The fashion house is quickly becoming her go-to choice for outfits. The ladies, of course, all wore heels, including Pippa who, lately, has been wearing sneakers while out and about in London.

Despite being very pregnant, she walked quickly and effortlessly in her stilettos. She also appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as she made her way into the church. Once inside, she was in good company as Princess Eugenie's wedding had a lot of unexpected guests. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Ricky Martin, and Demi Moore were all in attendance to watch royal wedding number two go down.

image
Getty ImagesJames Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
