Meghan Markle's First Royal Tour Speech Passionately Promoted Female Education

It’s the ninth day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour, and Meghan Markle is celebrating like any great Duchess would—by wearing pom poms, and giving a memorable speech on the importance of female education. The couple spent Wednesday morning on a visit to the University of the South Pacific, where Meghan addressed an audience of students, teachers, and her proud husband, with passion on a gender equality topic that’s close to her heart. She also went on to open up about her own experiences of struggling to afford the education that she wanted to follow when she was young.

Wearing the dreamy pink ruffle Figue dress first seen earlier in the day, proudly feminist Meghan took the podium to say: "Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital."

The Duchess, 37, rightly said: "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.”

Taking a personal angle on the topic, Meghan recounted how, before finding fame and fortune, she had to turn to financial aid programs to be able to succeed at Northwestern University, Illinois, on her courses in theatre and international studies.

“I am fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world – myself included,” she shared. “It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition - that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

Meghan’s words were so powerful, and were met with such applause, that the host of the event almost forgot that Prince Harry was scheduled to follow up with his own speech. The compere skipped introducing the Duke and went straight to closing comments, but after a Kensington Palace aide quickly pointed out her mistake, Prince Harry joked with the audience: “I thought I got away with it. No way that I could follow my wife after that.”

A Duchess who delivers feminist truths and a Duke who lets his wife have the moment to herself. Sussex, you're so lucky.