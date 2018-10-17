Would you expect anything else?
Every since Meghan Markle officially announced her pregnancy (it was on October 15, to be exact), her fans have been on maternity style watch. We didn't have to wait long to see Meghan's first outfit post-baby news (she wore a white fitted dress by Karen Gee) since she and Prince Harry are on a 16-day royal tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The Duchess of Sussex has always selected tailored, contemporary separates and she's sticking to this style, so far, for her early stages of pregnancy.
There's no telling how her style might change throughout the next few months, but we're looking forward to seeing it all. Follow along as we track her maternity ensembles, ahead.
For day two of the royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan dressed down in casual separates. She wore a plaid blazer from Serena Williams' clothing line, a Maison Kitsuné white collared shirt, a pair of dark Outland jeans, and black suede J.Crew booties.
Meghan and Prince Harry attended a reception hosted by the Governor-General at Admiralty House in Sydney on day one of their royal tour. Megan wore a Brandon Maxwell pleated shirtdress and Tamara Mellon heels.
While on their way to the zoo in Sydney, Meghan and Prince Harry walked hand in hand. Meghan wore a pair of Rothy's flats and covered up in a Martin Grant trench coat. She shielded her eyes with a pair of Krewe sunglasses.
Meghan debuted a stunning Karen Gee white dress the day of her official pregnancy announcement. She wore a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman pumps and Princess Diana's butterfly earrings/bracelet.
For the first day of their royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan descended into Sydney, Australia. Meghan's airport attire consisted of a black coat with maroon trims, a black top, trousers, and Sarah Flint pumps.
Prince Harry and Meghan attended Princess Eugenie's wedding at St.George's Chapel in Windsor. The Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy coat and matching dress. She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik heels and Pippa Small jewelry.
Meghan and Prince Harry made an official visit to Sussex, a rural county in south-east England, to participate in a series of activities. For the day, Megan wore a forest green Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt, an & Other Stories blouse, and a pair of Stuart Weitzman nude heels.
While attending the We Are Coach Core Awards, Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta navy top and Altuzarra pants. She even tossed around a ball in her Aquazzura heels.
Prince Harry and Meghan attended the 100 days of peace concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster in London. The Duchess of Sussex wore a blue Jason Wu dress with Aquazzura pumps and carried a Dior clutch.