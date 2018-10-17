Every since Meghan Markle officially announced her pregnancy (it was on October 15, to be exact), her fans have been on maternity style watch. We didn't have to wait long to see Meghan's first outfit post-baby news (she wore a white fitted dress by Karen Gee) since she and Prince Harry are on a 16-day royal tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The Duchess of Sussex has always selected tailored, contemporary separates and she's sticking to this style, so far, for her early stages of pregnancy.

There's no telling how her style might change throughout the next few months, but we're looking forward to seeing it all. Follow along as we track her maternity ensembles, ahead.

