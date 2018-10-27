Daenerys Targaryen: Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men. Protector of the Realm. Queen of Meereen. Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea. Mother of Dragons. The Unburnt. Breaker of Chains. Lady of Dragonstone. Buster of Dorky Dance Moves.

But no, like seriously.

Here's a fun fact for you, Game of Thrones fans: Emilia Clarke, aka your favorite platinum blonde contender for the Iron Throne, won her part on the HBO drama by doing the robot in her audition.

Clarke just took home the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. While presenting her with the honor at the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss decided to share a story about her audition process.

According to Variety, Clarke was actually asked to come in for an audition for the president of HBO after the pilot was shot.

Weiss told the audience at the Britannia Awards that the followup audition went down at "HBO’s corporate theater, which was large, dimly lit and empty except for us two and the president of HBO. We were smiling. He wasn’t. It was quite possibly the least inviting audition environment we had ever witnessed."



Clarke did her thing and the HBO exec stayed stony-faced.

"Emilia asked if there was anything else she could do to lighten the mood and David asked, 'Can you dance?' And without missing a beat, Emilia did the robot," Weiss said. "She did it with commitment and she did it well…and even the president had no choice but to smile. She got the job 10 seconds after she left the room and the two of us ran to tell her before she left the building because letting her get on an 11-hour flight home without knowing seemed like cruel and unusual punishment."

Check out Clarke's acceptance speech below: