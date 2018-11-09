The holiday season has arrived early, in that RuPaul is serving up some piping fresh tea with a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, for the sickening fourth season of the hit reality television series. That means for the first time ever, we'll have three seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race in a year, and I can barely contain myself. I'm basically losing myself like Manila Luzon lost herself during her "MacArthur Park'" lipsync.



The new season is set to premiere on VH1 on Friday, December 14, at 8:00 PM ET. RuPaul said in a statement, "The fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is going to blow. your. mother. tucking. mind," continuing, "Satisfaction guaranteed or your henny back."



Y'all, I am freaking out. Ten queens from previous seasons have returned to to the race for the crown, including two competitors from previous All Stars seasons. The contestants who didn't come to play, they came to slay are Farrah Moan (Season 9), Gia Gunn (Season 6), Jasmine Masters (Season 7), Latrice Royale (Season 4, All Stars 1), Manila Luzon (Season 3, All Stars 1), Monét X Change (Season 10), Monique Heart (Season 10), Naomi Smalls (Season 8), Trinity Taylor (Season 9), and Valentina (Season 9).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Turning lewks, stunting pretty, I'm 100 percent here for a new season of Drag Race. Just don't ask me who I think deserves their turn in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, I can't handle the choices. For now, have a look at the new cast photos here, and see the amazing new images of the All Stars cast, and tune in December 14 for all the Drag Race madness.