Ted Danson is America's sweetheart. Star of NBC's The Good Place and all-around groovy dude, Danson is 70 years old, and nothing will stop him from being all around complete perfection. Need proof? Last night we were given the precious gift of Danson's dance moves. In a video shared on the show's Instagram, we see William Jackson Harper (Chidi Anagonye) attempting to show Danson how to properly do the "floss" dance.

In case you've been living under a rock, the unofficial dance of 2018 is the "floss" dance, which involves repeatedly swinging your arms with clenched fist from the back of your body to the front on each side. It's hard to describe, and much harder to perform than it looks.

On the set of a show that's mostly known for keeping things on the DL, this is the kind of behind the scenes content we both need and deserve. The footage, which is actually laugh-out-loud funny, Harper is joined by co-stars Kristen Bell (Eleanor Shellstrop) and D'Arcy Carden (Janet) to slowly break down the dance step-by-step for Danson (who plays Michael on the hit comedy series) to show him the proper way to swing his hips and move his arms.



It is so forking wonderful, I cannot breathe. We don't deserve Ted Danson. What's even better is that this isn't the only occurrence of what I like to call William and Ted's Dancing Adventures. Co-star Jameela Jamil (Tahani Al-Jamil) posted two videos to her own personal Instagram page of the two dancing, and Ted Danson finally succeeds in flossing. He was slow to learn, but he finally got it.

This is the kind of innocent content I come to the internet for.