We already know Sex and the City 3 isn’t happening, partially because Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly have a crazy feud going on. But now we know SATC 3 would have cut out another big player early on in the movie—and it’s just depressing and sad.

Apparently, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth throughout the TV series and first two movies, would have killed off. Even worse? It would have been a heart attack, in the shower, super early on in the film. According to E! News , journalist James A. Miller (who did an oral history of the show) made the big reveal on his podcast.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The "remainder of the movie [would have been] more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women," said Miller.

Honestly, this is annoying for two reasons. The series and two movies made the women’s relationship a top priority—arguably, it was the reason for the whole show. Carrie’s obsession with Big was sometimes grating, even for the other three women. Their strong connection grounded the show, and even if the movies weren’t perfect, the relationships were the reason we showed up in the first place.

Secondly, the Big-Carrie storyline has always been a key part of the series, and not giving him a proper sendoff (killing him off in the first few minutes feels rather mean, no?), isn't doing that justice. He was always made to look a little ridiculous—suddenly bailing on his wedding in the first movie (spoiler alert), only to change his mind five minutes later—but this would have been a new low. The move would have been just another way for Carrie to make Big and their relationship about herself.

Even before this news, it was clear SATC 3 wouldn’t have had the same dynamic, or maybe even the same actors. The last we heard between Cattrall and Parker, things were pretty scorched earth. Parker expressed her condolences about Cattrall’s brother’s death, and Cattrall responded back: “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

Eep. At least we've got Sex and the City merch ?







For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

SUBSCRIBE NOW