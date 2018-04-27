Kim Kardashian Just Broke the Kardashian Family's Silence on the Tristan Cheating Scandal

Earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson, a little girl named True. The happy occasion was at least somewhat marred, however, by allegations that Thompson had cheated on Khloé several times over the course of her pregnancy.

While many (many) "sources" close to the KarJenners have weighed in on the situation, no one from the family has directly addressed it—until now. Kim Kardashian is slated to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and a sneak peek at her interview shows her tackling the tough topic head-on.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim told DeGeneres. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."



Kim did add that she's trying to remain as "cute" and "classy" as possible about the subject—a personal rule she instituted for herself when her brother, Rob Kardashian, went through drama with his daughter's mother, Blac Chyna.

When there's a kid involved, Kim believes, it's important to be careful about how you address these kinds of situations.

"Because one day True's gonna see this and you know...it's so messed up," Kim explained.

As for Khloé, it's not entirely clear yet where she stands with everything. The closest thing she's given to a statement on the issue came earlier this week in a cryptic post about happiness that she shared on her app.

"I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!" Khloé wrote. "Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother."

