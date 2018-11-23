So here’s a fun fact that you might have missed along the way. Model, TV host and all-round relatable human being Chrissy Teigen was once colleagues with Meghan Markle, when both women appeared on the gameshow, Deal or No Deal. If you’re wondering what a suitcase girl is, it’s a girl... who stands next to a suitcase (and each one contained a certain monetary value). Anyway, I’m glad we’ve cleared that one up. According to The Telegraph, Markle appeared in 34 episodes of the show between 2006 and 2007, while Teigen was in eight from 2007 to 2008.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It’s almost impossible now to imagine the oh-so-regal Duchess of Sussex in her previous acting jobs but, according to Chrissy, Meghan was always the same friendly and warm personality that we recognize in the royal family today. Speaking to the Daily Mail about her love for the royals, the Lip Sync Battle host said that she is"especially a fan of Meghan.”

"I was on Deal or No Deal with her and she was lovely," the mother-of-two recalled. "Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt.’ She’s gorgeous.”

Getty Images

Teigen and Markle reunited back in 2014, when they competed together in DirecTV's Beach Bowl game:

Getty Images

It’s not just opening suitcases filled with fortunes that Chrissy and Meghan have in common, either. Both the social media star and the Duchess of Sussex have also released their own cookbooks this year, and Chrissy was straight online back in September to order Meghan’s Together: Our Community Cookbook. "I love the freshness she brings, and her cookbook Together is my only pre-order of the year," Teigen gushed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"It’s beautifully done and you can tell how important it is to her. You see how she interacts with people and gets down to eye level with kids."

Honestly, all I want from life right now is for these two to start hanging out together again. Surely John and Harry would be on board with a double date situation?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE