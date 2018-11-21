On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Royal Variety Performance in London, wearing their black tie finest (Meghan chose a Safiyaa gown for the occasion), and, it appears, the Duchess of Sussex added a little extra sparkle for the event. One eagle-eyed royal fan noticed Meghan was sporting a glittery glow that night—the kind of glittery glow that is brought to you by body shimmer.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan, like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, famously does her own makeup for most appearances (except, of course, her big, royal, wedding day, where Daniel Martin had the honor of doing the former actress's face beat), and usually keeps things rather simple (some of Meghan's favorite beauty products include a classic lip balm, drug store moisturizer, and cult-favorite concealer), sticking to royal-approved nail polish colors and lip hues since being inducted into the royal family. But body sparkle feels more Old Meghan than New Meghan, and I'm totally here for it.

As one fan of Elizabeth Holmes' 'So Many Thoughts' pointed out to her (PS. If you're not following Elizabeth Holmes on Instagram yet, I highly recommend doing so right this very second. Consider it a pre-Thanksgiving gift.), in photos from Monday's event, Meghan's shoulders and chest appear to have a little extra glimmer:

Instagram

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

And while I can't imagine the Queen handed Meghan a bottle of royal-approved body glow before she walked out of the house, I don't hate it...I actually rather like it (sorry, Queen E!). I usually associate body shimmer with the summer, but I love the idea of giving my skin a little boost of healthy glow as it gets colder.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here, some fave shimmery body glow products if you want to get that Markle Sparkle:

Bronze Goddess Shimmering Body Oil Spray Estée Lauder ulta.com $46.00 Shop Now

Supermodel Body, 60ml Charlotte Tilbury net-a-porter.com $48.36 Shop Now

Monoi Body Glow I NARS sephora.com $59.00 Shop Now

Giving thanks to Meghan and this body glimmer PSA today!