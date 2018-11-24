image
Kit Harington Responds to Cheating Allegations from Russian Model Olga Vlasova

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Just five months after their fairytale wedding in June, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are dealing with a cheating scandal.

A Russian model named Olga Vlasova (she's also an actress and stars in a Russian TV series called Doma-2) ignited the rumors when she leaked nude photos of Harington online and claimed that she and the actor slept together on multiple occasions both before and after his wedding to Leslie.

In the photos, Harington (or someone who looks like him) is asleep on a bed with a laptop computer next to him, ET Canada reports. Vlasova claims that she and Harington met in Luxembourg, where they hit it off and ended up beginning an affair.

Harington's reps have officially denied the reports. "The allegations in this story are completely false," the Game of Thrones actor's reps said in a statement to E! Online. "He's never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova."

It would admittedly be hard to believe that Harington cheated on Leslie at all, much less so soon into their marriage. The actor has gushed about his wife on multiple occasions. Speaking to Vogue Italia, he said:

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love."

And, when asked about Game of Thrones' impact on his life after the Emmys this year, Harington said:

"I met my wife on this show, so, in that way it gave me my future family and life from here on in. That’s the main thing it did for me. It’s changed it completely. The last 10 years. You cannot ask for a better job to have in your twenties, to take you through your twenties than to be an actor in Game of Thrones. It’s been the most amazing thing. It’s changed it completely."
Here's hoping that these rumors are just that.

