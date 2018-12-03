Michelle Obama Sends Her Best Advice to Meghan Markle to "Maximize Her Impact for Others"

If I was a Duchess, ready to take some solid life advice from anybody, I’d probably have Michelle Obama as my first choice. When it comes to life in the spotlight, unexpected positions of influence and keeping cool under pressure, the former First Lady knows her stuff. Their roles in politics and royalty may certainly have their differences, but Michelle has shared her best words of wisdom for Meghan Markle to remember during difficult times—and, of course, they’re totally on point.

Sharing some golden advice for the Duchess of Sussex when it comes to being comfortable with her new role in the royal family, Obama spoke about experiencing pressure and media scrutiny in a new interview with Good Housekeeping. Her wise words for Meghan are all the more relevant when you remember the current media frenzy that’s invasively delving into the Duchess’s personal matters with sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Obamas are already known to be good friends of Meghan and husband, Prince Harry, so the advice is both refreshing and sentimental. "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd live a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and others — can sometimes feel like a lot," Michelle admitted. "So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything.”

Remembering how her own early days as public figure were difficult, the author of Becoming continued: "I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it's okay—it's good, even-–to do that.”

Clearly knowing the Duchess’s character quite well, Michelle also said that Meghan’s priority should be using her position of power for the greater good—which we all know she has been from the beginning.

"What I'd say is that there's so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that — and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well as her own happiness, if she's doing something that resonates with her personally," Obama explained.

With her newly published and hugely successful charity cookbook, regular appearances for good causes that she’s passionate about, and her first baby on the way, I’d say that Meghan is doing pretty well at juggling royal duties with her own happiness.

