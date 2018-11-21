image
Today's Top Stories
1
Unpopular Opinions Week: Pigeons Are Magnificent
image
2
Target's Black Friday Deals Just Leaked
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
3
18 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
image
4
Try These Editor-Approved Shampoos & Conditioners
image
5
What to Buy From Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale

Watch: Meghan Markle Gets Cooking at Charity Kitchen

image
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

This morning, Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in a chic, holiday-ready outfit. She was visiting to to tour the new design of the space, which was made possible because of Meghan’s collaboration with them on a cookbook, called Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Her outfit was a red and black collared Club Monaco dress, underneath a nearly matching red-purple Club Monaco coat. Inside, she took off her coat, threw on an apron, rolled up her sleeves, and got to work helping the volunteers make 200+ meals for the surrounding community.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Hubb Community Kitchen has been devoted to helping the Grenfell Tower victims and their families, in the wake of the tragic fire that killed 72 people. Meghan wrote the forward of the cookbook, which highlights local cultural food and the community. Her initial launch of the book also marked her first solo outing as a royal, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Together: Our Community Cookbook
amazon.com
$16.99
$11.89 (30% off)
Shop Now

The Evening Standard reported that the book’s already a success, even before some of the big holiday shopping sprees coming this month and next. Since it launched in September, 39,000 copies have been sold to the tune of £210,000 ($268,000+). It hit the top of Amazon book charts and the New York Times bestseller lists. The proceeds of the book are also helping the kitchen do some new outreach and volunteer efforts.

Meghan may or may not be celebrating Thanksgiving with her thoroughly British in-laws, but there’s no law saying she can’t. Luckily, today might have been her unofficial celebration.

Related: Meghan Markle's Velvet Club Monaco Dress Is Currently On Sale—and Perfect for the Holidays

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2017 bob
Kim Kardashian on the Tristan Cheating Scandal
image
38 Unrecognizable Photos of the Kardashians
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Match in Burgundy
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Shop Meghan Markle's 25% Off Club Monaco Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Why Harry Is Missing This Anniversary With Meghan
image Queen Reportedly Disapproves of Meghan's Fashion
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Can Meghan Markle Still Celebrate Thanksgiving?
image Meghan Markle Is Glowing in Her Halterneck Dress
image Prince Charles as a Dad vs as a Granddad
image Meghan Markle's Sister to Release a Tell-All Book
image Harry and Meghan Reportedly Leaving Kensington
image The Queen's Official Statement About the Wildfires