Listen to a Special Excerpt From Michelle Obama's New Memoir, 'Becoming'

Becoming is Marie Claire's December #ReadWithMC pick. In lieu of our monthly author Q&A series, we're releasing a special audio excerpt of the book, below. Find out how to participate in our virtual book club here.

Michelle Obama has been embracing life's simplicities since she left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue two years ago. In a recent interview with The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the former first lady told the hosts that she enjoys "the small things." She explains, "It’s opening my door and walking out and enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio."

Mrs. Obama took a much-deserved break after her stint as First Lady, but it wasn't long before she got back to work. She launched the Global Girls Alliance, a program that "seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education," and played an integral role in encouraging Americans to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. On top of this, she spent time writing her brand-new memoir—Marie Claire's December #ReadWithMC book club pick!—Becoming, an intimate glimpse into her life, including the journey to her historic role in the White House, her struggles with IVF, and how she found her voice.

The memoir sold 725,000 copies on the first day it was available (November 13) and became the fastest-selling book of 2018, according to Forbes. Now, Mrs. Obama is promoting the book on a speaking tour that began in her hometown of Chicago. It's safe to say that she's a busy woman, traveling across the country, giving us a look into the extraordinary life of one of the most famous and powerful women in the world.

Can't wait to start reading? Listen to a special audio excerpt of the opening pages of Becoming, below. As you follow along, share your thoughts using the hashtag #ReadWithMC to participate in Marie Claire's new monthly book club (more info here).

