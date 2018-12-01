Here's How Meghan Markle Is Handling the Latest Round of Royal Drama

Being in the public eye is never easy, but the level of scrutiny is turned up to eleven when you're a member of the royal family. Meghan Markle has learned this firsthand since going public with her relationship with Prince Harry.

Even the Duchess of Sussex, who is loved so much by so many royal fans, has to deal with nasty rumors about royal drama. And, in recent weeks, those rumors have been coming with greater intensity than ever, including one particularly unflattering piece of gossip about a feud between Meghan and her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (the rumors, reported by Vanity Fair, also included reports of "tension" between Prince Harry and Prince William following Harry and Meghan's decision to leave Kensington Palace and raise their growing family at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor).

So, how is Meghan handling the constant churn of the rumor mill? By not dignifying it with her attention, apparently. A source told to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl:

"Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself. She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her."

This is a good policy for anyone in the public spotlight.

Many of the recent rumors about Meghan have to do with incidents that allegedly went down around Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May. The Sun reported on an issue about the tiara Meghan decided to wear for her wedding and a Daily Telegraph story claimed that Meghan actually made Kate cry during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte ahead of the wedding. A source quoted in the story described "Meghan’s bridezilla-like behavior." Other alleged complaints about Meghan have targeted her "direct approach and remarkable work ethic," which don't seem like bad things at all, but okay.

Clearly, Meghan is too busy working hard and being direct with people to deal with this kind of nonsense.