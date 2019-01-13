Best Wife Ever Chrissy Teigen Throws John Legend a Sparkly Birthday Bash

John Legend turned 40 in late December 2018, and Chrissy Teigen has the celebrations on lock. She'd wished John a happy birthday on Instagram on the day of his actual birthday with some sweet, lovey-dovey photos. But that wasn't all that the mom-model-author-cook had in store for her husband. Chrissy loooooves to entertain, and she made sure that the official celebrations for Legend's birthday had significantly more sparkle.

Chrissy didn't snap photos of the bash itself—at least not yet—so we don't know if she cooked, or if it was a family-only affair or something bigger. She gave us just enough hints to get excited and make me really jealous I wasn't invited.

She needed help dressing "mini-John" (a.k.a. Miles) and even hilariously put it up to a vote. The white tux won, because it looked particularly adorable. He really does look JUST like his dad.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

On her Instagram Stories, Chrissy also shared photos of her in a gorgeous gold dress (just LOOK at that chunky necklace):

And little Luna in a white, ballerina tutu. "My Misty!" Chrissy croons at her daughter as Luna dances around (that's Misty Copeland, FYI, who is apparently Luna's hero).

Oh and, amidst all this glamour, Chrissy confided that her thigh/butt hives are also getting better. In case we were curious.

