image
Today's Top Stories
1
R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image
2
What to Know About Tulsi Gabbard, 2020 Candidate
image
3
25 Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 11 Edition
image
5
13 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early

Best Wife Ever Chrissy Teigen Throws John Legend a Sparkly Birthday Bash

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party
Getty ImagesPresley Ann

John Legend turned 40 in late December 2018, and Chrissy Teigen has the celebrations on lock. She'd wished John a happy birthday on Instagram on the day of his actual birthday with some sweet, lovey-dovey photos. But that wasn't all that the mom-model-author-cook had in store for her husband. Chrissy loooooves to entertain, and she made sure that the official celebrations for Legend's birthday had significantly more sparkle.

Chrissy didn't snap photos of the bash itself—at least not yet—so we don't know if she cooked, or if it was a family-only affair or something bigger. She gave us just enough hints to get excited and make me really jealous I wasn't invited.

She needed help dressing "mini-John" (a.k.a. Miles) and even hilariously put it up to a vote. The white tux won, because it looked particularly adorable. He really does look JUST like his dad.

On her Instagram Stories, Chrissy also shared photos of her in a gorgeous gold dress (just LOOK at that chunky necklace):

image
InstagramChrissy Teigen

And little Luna in a white, ballerina tutu. "My Misty!" Chrissy croons at her daughter as Luna dances around (that's Misty Copeland, FYI, who is apparently Luna's hero).

image
InstagramChrissy Teigen

Oh and, amidst all this glamour, Chrissy confided that her thigh/butt hives are also getting better. In case we were curious.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Royal Photographer Talks Charles and Diana's Split
image Kit Harington Says Final GOT Season Broke the Cast
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Will and Kate's Secret Meeting with Royal Group
image The Cost of Meghan and Harry's Home Renovations
image Will Kate Be Harry & Meghan's Baby's Godmother?
image William on the Thing George Could Never Forgive
image James Middleton on Dealing With Depression
image Meghan Markle Explains Why She Wears Dark Clothes
image This 'Bachelor' Contestant Is Fascinating
image MacKenzie Bezos Is More Than Just Jeff Bezos' Wife