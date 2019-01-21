Sophie Turner Has Told Her Friends Exactly How "Game of Thrones" Will End

Now that the show is wrapped up and the countdown is underway for the April air date, Sophie Turner has lost all chill when it comes to Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers. Unfortunately for curious fans, it hasn’t quite reached ‘Expose Everything on Twitter’ levels of announcement, but the actress has let a few close BFFs into what to expect from the show's final season.

Instantly bumping herself up the list of celebrities that I wish I was friends with, Sophie revealed in an interview with W that she couldn’t resist dropping a few discreet bombshells when quizzed by her loved ones. Fully admitting that she’s entirely useless at keeping info to herself, the actress who plays Sansa Stark said that she was well and truly “terrified” of accidentally revealing the top secret plot.

“I'm so bad at keeping secrets,” Sophie admitted. “I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

Getty Images

Having clarified that she was actually sober when she shared the conclusion with her friends, Turner said: "I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret.”

You’d probably be quick to assume that her fiancé, Joe Jonas, would be one of the lucky few in the know, but the DNCE star has previously told Variety that he didn't make the cut. "I don't want to know any spoilers,” Joe said last year. “Sophie won't tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I'm such a big fan of the show."

The idea of an entire Game of Thrones team scrambling with multiple endings, fake news, and false leaks to keep everything firmly under wraps, while Sophie casually drops the final episode over brunch, is just too great.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE