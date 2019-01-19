If you think watching Game of Thrones is intense, just imagine filming it. Many of the hit show's actors have spoken out about the grueling working of bringing the epic series to life, but in some cases, the actors' sacrifices for the show didn't end when the directors called cut. Case-in-point: Sophie Turner wasn't allowed to wash her hair while filming the show.

In a new interview with InStyle, the actress, who plays the long-beleaguered Sansa Stark, revealed that she, like several of Thrones' male stars, wasn't allowed to wash her hair while the show was in production:

"Well, for the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl. Towards season 5 they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting."

Thankfully, she was allowed to switch to a wig for the final season, so she didn't have to live her regular, off-set life with filthy hair:

"Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair."

Turner revealed that, during the washing ban, her scalp would itch and debris from the set would regularly get stuck in her hair.

"[It was] really itchy! Also, we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting."

Other Game of Thrones beauty revelations from the interview included the fact that Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen wigs took the longest to style on set:

"It was probably Emilia [Clarke] because she needed a bald cap, a wig, and then had intricate design on the wig. Actually, mine seemed to take longer this season — I don’t know why. Wait, it’s because she’s dyed her hair blonde! But, it’s mainly the people with the wigs that take the longest."

And that Kit Harington takes better care of his hair than any of his female costars IRL:

"He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know."

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14 on HBO.