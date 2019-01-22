image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Kamala Harris Just Announced She's Running In 2020
image
3
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
4
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
5
We Could All Use These Great Self-Care Apps

This Is Why Anne Hathaway Has Given Up Alcohol

Hint: It involves Matthew McConaughey.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Notoriously private celeb Anne Hathaway has been openly discussing her decision to stop drinking—for the next 18 years, at least. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about her new movie, Serenity, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she’s vowed to go teetotal for the foreseeable future, in order to make sure that she can keep up with the demands of her son. Turns out, according to Anne, parenting and hangovers aren’t a great combination.

The Oscar winner, who gave birth to her first child Jonathan with husband Adam Schulman in 2016, told Ellen that one early morning start in particular was enough to seal the deal for her.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” Hathaway revealed. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.”

image
Getty Images

As well as the school run, her Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey also played a guilty part in her self-imposed drinking ban. "We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda—have you guys ever had to go to a meeting hungover?" she asked the audience.

"I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character,” Hathaway recalled. "And at the end of it I said, 'Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.' And he just goes, "Oh, really? I couldn't tell’. Then two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and he said, 'Oh, now I can tell.'"

image
Getty Images

We've all been there. Not necessarily as a result of a party with McConaughey, but still, definitely been there.

Related Story
image
Anne Hathaway Is the Only Celeb to Take This Risk

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Who Is Emma Stone's Boyfriend Dave McCary?
image Give Paddington 2 An Oscar!
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages Meghan Markle Reportedly Had a Secret Instagram
image Meghan Markle Held a Meeting with New Zealand's PM
image
Jennifer Aniston's Style Evolution in 50 Photos
image How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image Victoria Beckham on Missing Spice Girls Reunion
image Celebrities React to the Super Wolf Blood Moon
image Chrissy Teigen's Thoughts on Dating Are Hilarious
image J. Lo & A. Rod Fitness Challenge Is for All of Us