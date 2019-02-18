Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski attended last night’s Writers Guild Awards in New York wearing matching tuxedos.

They arrived on the red carpet to celebrate Krasinski’s nomination for A Quiet Place, which both he and Blunt worked on together.

The couple looked more in love than ever as they joked around in their co-ordinated black and white outfits.

Sometimes you just need a warm, wholesome start to the week, so please allow Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to step into your Monday morning wearing matching tuxedos. See, you feel better already.

Blunt and Krasinski arrived on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Sunday night, where they scooped the (unofficial) gong for The Cutest Ever, as well as a genuine nomination for John for Best Original Screenplay, given to their recent joint movie, A Quiet Place. Proving themselves to be strong contenders for the most adorable of all the Hollywood marriages, the acting couple decided to wear co-ordinated, his and hers tuxedos for the evening.

Keeping it matchy-matchy, the 35-year-old Mary Poppins star chose a black floral jacquard blazer, styled with ankle-skimming trousers, buckled heels and an incredible oversized bow tie.

Krasinksi, meanwhile, went a little more traditional in a black velvet jacket and smaller bow tie.

The couple, who’ve been married for eight years and have two daughters, are notoriously private, but have been supporting each other publicly through awards season this year. During the SAG Awards last month, when Emily landed the Best Supporting Actress accolade, John was spotted shedding a tear during her acceptance speech.

She told the audience: "I'm going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski. Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

If my future husband refuses to wear matching tuxedos and make award-winning movies with me, then we’re going to have some problems.

