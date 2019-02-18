Ariana Grande posted videos on Instagram of her and her friends singing some of the best songs from musicals Wicked and Rent.

It's probably just a fun, casual look at a recent get-together the singer hosted, but wouldn't it be amazing if Ariana participated in the Wicked movie?

When I get together with my friends, we might have wine and some cheese, maybe a fun '80s movie on in the background. But never in my life have I ever had a party so cool that it included an impromptu show tunes concert—which is exactly what Ariana Grande did, according to her Instagram.

In videos that she posted early this morning, she sang the iconic "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent with (I think) Dynasty actor Elizabeth Gillies and "As Long as You're Mine" from Wicked with Riverdale's Graham Phillips. Friends are dancing around and cheering in the background as a piano player accompanies them. Honestly, I got chills just listening—Ariana live is spectacular. Can you imagine 1) going to one of Ariana's party and 2) being graced with an iconic song or two?

Obviously Ariana hasn't commented either way, but since Entertainment Weekly just reported that there's going to be a Wicked movie, it would be my dream if these were hints that the singer is getting involved somehow.

Actually, this isn't even the first time that Ariana has sung show tunes for fun. Late last year, Ariana featured on a video with her brother Frankie Grande and some of his friends as they participated in #RentSingAlong in advance of the Rent: Live musical in January. Ariana recently had Wicked songs on in the background of her Instagram Stories, too, so it's clearly on her mind.

Frankie was quick to comment on Ariana's latest video. Another famous commenter? Kristin Chenoweth, a.k.a. the original Glinda in the Wicked musical, a.k.a. the amazing singer and actor who's had a long career on TV, in film, and on Broadway. Who happens to be a fan of Ariana.

Instagram Ariana Grande

Here's the video of Ariana and friends belting out the classic tunes:

And here's Ariana in the gorgeous Rent song "Seasons of Love":

