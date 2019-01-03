Why Ariana Grande Will Make History at Coachella This Year

Ariana Grande initially seemed like she was in a bit of a funk this New Year's. She told her followers that she was going to be single in 2019, and maybe also until the end of time. But then Ariana got the very best gift that a singer/performer could ever wish for to start the year off right: She's going to be a headliner at Coachella, along with Childish Gambino and Australian band Tame Impala. BuzzFeed News was the first to point out just how historic this was: Ariana is one of only four singers to headline the huge event (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Bjork are the only other three) and the youngest artist to have this honor.

How did Ariana react? Unlike a lot of her big song/music video news, which she just teases the hell out of, she put the same simple and succinct message on her Twitter and Instagram. She's "humbled and excited as all hell," of course.

The speculation can now begin about the crazy outfits (and maybe new hairdos?) that Ariana will grace the audience with. The Internet got preeeetty excited about the announcement:

F**KING ARIANA GRANDE IS HEADLINING COACHELLA. pic.twitter.com/0h0zFoE0yB — peter kavinsky fan account (@ayeitsalex) January 3, 2019

Some fans speculated how she might get along with all-girl band Blackpink backstage (they're the first K-Pop band to perform at Coachella ever):

And it's making people newly excited about Coachella, months and months in advance:

me packing my bags for arichella 2019 four months early pic.twitter.com/paz8lmWJWp — 𓁺 (@imaginenasa) January 3, 2019

In other news that's good for the singer, Ariana's song "Thank U, Next" has spent the past seven weeks at number one. Ariana celebrated by going outside in frigid temperatures to walk her dogs (in a bubble-gum pink coat and stilettos, natch) and picking up sh*t, in her own words. Even with the best 2019 ever, she's still apparently keeping it classy AND down-to-earth.

thank u for seven weeks at number 1 🐙 what a beautiful start to this year #thankunext #ipickedupshitafterthis pic.twitter.com/kutYOmiIg5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 2, 2019

