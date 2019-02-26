• Last week, news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé ended her relationship with Thompson.

It's been a rough week for Khloé Kardashian after news broke last Tuesday that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloé has reportedly broken up with Tristan, and has been silent about the scandal (with the exception of an Instagram comment pretty much confirming the cheating) until now.

This morning, Khloé sent a message to fans on Twitter showing her appreciation for all of the love and support she's received during this difficult time.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another," she wrote followed by a double-heart emoji.

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

Kylie and Jordyn are incredibly close, which puts the youngest Kardashian-Jenner in an awkward position regarding their friendship. Jordyn has even modeled for Khloé's clothing line, Good American, but the Kardashian's have reportedly cut all business ties with Woods.

