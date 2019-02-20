By now, you've probably heard about the drama between Jordyn Woods—Kylie Jenner's BFF—and the Kardashian's. Long story short: Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's partner and the father of her daughter, reportedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn. Fans have been freaking out since the news broke Tuesday afternoon, and Kylie apparently doesn't know how to handle the situation. Khloé also basically confirmed it happened, so there's that.

Jordyn and Kylie are super close. Like, so close that she made multiple appearances in Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi's birth video titled, "To Our Daughter." She was one of the first people Kylie told about her pregnancy. "One day I was in your mom's bathroom with her, and she took a little test...then she passed it to me after and said 'surprise!'" Jordyn recalled in the 11-minute home documentary. She's been with Kylie every step of the way.

That's only one aspect of their friendship that makes the news so shocking. Kylie and Jordyn were even living together (!!!) last year. While filming a makeup tutorial for Vogue published in June 2018, four months after Stormi's birth, Kylie revealed, "I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, so I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows."

So, are Kylie and Jordyn still living together while all of this drama is going on? The short answer: No.

Kylie and Travis didn't live together when Stormi was born, but they recently bought a $13.5 million home in October and split the cost. Unless Jordyn is secretly camping out with them in their new mansion (and enjoying Travis' romantic Valentine's Day gestures for Kylie), it looks like Jordyn must have gotten her own place after Kylie and Travis decided to move in together as a family.

That didn't stop fans from making hilarious memes about it, though.

Jordyn taking all her luxury presents & car before Kylie gets home pic.twitter.com/zG4uUZEEYV — Sar (@TheyCallHerSar_) February 20, 2019

jordyn packing up and leaving kylie's mansion before she gets home pic.twitter.com/ypwmb0V0nu — caitlin (@ccallahannn) February 20, 2019

Jordyn Woods leaving Kylie's house before she gets home. pic.twitter.com/9zWCUMFRnD — Jaffry Ward, Jr. (@jaffrykward) February 20, 2019

kylie waiting for jordyn to get home pic.twitter.com/Rw1A05knz7 — syd (@0sydknee0) February 20, 2019

Jordyn is trying to find a way into Kylie’s home after she hooked up with Khloe’s boyfriend pic.twitter.com/VyVz0UDhCy — Buket Kara (@bukturuk) February 20, 2019

Not living together anymore definitely makes things a bit less awkward for Kylie and Jordyn, but it's still heartbreaking for their friendship as Kylie navigates how to handle the situation between her best friend and her older sister.

