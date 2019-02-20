image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Life-Changing Korean Beauty Products You Need
image
2
Amy Sedaris Is the Anti-Marie Kondo
image
3
Presenting Our Favorite Fall Runway Looks of LFW
image
4
Bernie Sanders Is Running for President Again
image
5
Why You Need A Silk Pillowcase

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Living Together? Here's What We Know

They were last summer, at least...

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

By now, you've probably heard about the drama between Jordyn Woods—Kylie Jenner's BFF—and the Kardashian's. Long story short: Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's partner and the father of her daughter, reportedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn. Fans have been freaking out since the news broke Tuesday afternoon, and Kylie apparently doesn't know how to handle the situation. Khloé also basically confirmed it happened, so there's that.

Jordyn and Kylie are super close. Like, so close that she made multiple appearances in Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi's birth video titled, "To Our Daughter." She was one of the first people Kylie told about her pregnancy. "One day I was in your mom's bathroom with her, and she took a little test...then she passed it to me after and said 'surprise!'" Jordyn recalled in the 11-minute home documentary. She's been with Kylie every step of the way.

That's only one aspect of their friendship that makes the news so shocking. Kylie and Jordyn were even living together (!!!) last year. While filming a makeup tutorial for Vogue published in June 2018, four months after Stormi's birth, Kylie revealed, "I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, so I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows."

So, are Kylie and Jordyn still living together while all of this drama is going on? The short answer: No.

Kylie and Travis didn't live together when Stormi was born, but they recently bought a $13.5 million home in October and split the cost. Unless Jordyn is secretly camping out with them in their new mansion (and enjoying Travis' romantic Valentine's Day gestures for Kylie), it looks like Jordyn must have gotten her own place after Kylie and Travis decided to move in together as a family.

That didn't stop fans from making hilarious memes about it, though.

Not living together anymore definitely makes things a bit less awkward for Kylie and Jordyn, but it's still heartbreaking for their friendship as Kylie navigates how to handle the situation between her best friend and her older sister.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Kylie Jenner's Casual Head-To-Toe Red PVC
image
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Are Twinning on Vacation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Meghan Markle Received This Crib As a Gift
image Chrissy Teigen Had Dinner with President Obama
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle: Next Baby Shower Will Be in England
image How Khloe Kardashian Was Shocked by Jordyn Woods
Meghan Markle Heads To Dinner In The Big Apple With BFF Markus Anderson And Serena Williams Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle for NY Dinner
Moet & Chandon At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Break Up
image
Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
image Kate's Out Here Roasting People on Insta
image Karl Lagerfeld Has Died at 85
image Meghan Markle Is Having an NYC Baby Shower