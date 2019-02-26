Khloe Kardashian has returned to Instagram for the first time since news broke of her split from Tristan Thompson following yet more cheating allegations, reportedly involving Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

The mother of one proved that she’s moving on from the drama by wearing an amazing naked catsuit.

She posed for a mini-photoshoot with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

What do you do when your whole world turns upside down and you break up with the father of your child, reportedly after he cheated with the best friend of your youngest sister? There’s no right or wrong answer here, but I’d say that a naked, bejeweled catsuit is probably a good place to start if you’re Khloé Kardashian.

To say it’s been a tough week for Koko would be an insulting understatement. It seemed that she’d discovered Tristan’s alleged infidelity with Jordyn Woods via Instagram of all places, so where better than to celebrate her new single life than the exact same platform seven days later, alongside a couple of her supportive sisters.

Proving that revenge has never looked so damn good, the 34-year-old mother of True Thompson made her return to social media in style on Tuesday morning after a brief period of dignified silence—aside from a few low-key snake references, of course.

In the steamy photo, Khloé looks smoking hot in an amazing see-through catsuit, completely covered from head to toe in sparkling crystals, and it's not exactly a look that screams "ice cream, The Notebook and duvet needed immediately." In fact, it might be the hottest she's ever looked.



Alongside her is older sister Kourtney Kardashian in an equally revealing, 100 per cent naked dress, as well as Kendall Jenner wearing a burgundy mini dress and retro white stilettos after her daring Oscars look. There’s a lot going on, and it’s classic Kardashian fire.



Ex-boyfriend? What ex-boyfriend? Tristan Thompson? Never heard of him.



