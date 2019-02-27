image
Today's Top Stories
1
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Talk PEN15
image
2
The 10 Best Bathrobes, According to Our Editors
image
3
Opinion: I Won't Apologize for Using My Sexuality
image
4
Meet #ReadWithMC's March Author: Anissa Gray
image
5
The Absolute Best New Fragrances of 2019

Kate Middleton Had an Adorably Awkward Reaction to Meeting Prince William for the First Time

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
HandoutGetty Images
    • Kate Middleton apparently "went bright red and sort of scuttled off feeling very shy," which—same, Kate.

        Kate Middleton and Prince William are effortlessly suave in all their public outings and sweetly candid about their growing family. But it wasn't always this way, and TBH it makes me love Kate even more. Marcia Moody tells us that Kate has a sweet and adorable reaction to meeting her future husband for the first time in her book Kate: A Biography, and the details are hilarious.

        As reported in Express, Moody sets the stage for us: Oxford, the early 2000s, with Kate and William both attending. "The campus was small, and since Kate and William were on the same course and living in the same building, it wasn't long before they met for the first time. Later, Kate recalled, ‘I went bright red and sort of scuttled off feeling very shy.’”

        Ok but YES, that is exactly how I would have responded too.

        Kate apparently went on, "I knew there was something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up becoming friends for a while."

        Ms Moody also wrote about the pair's growing connection: "The pair kept bumping into one another and it was obvious they took a shine to each other from very early on. They joked and bantered, and bonded over things they had in common."

        A mutual friend Laura Warshauer confirms their sweet dynamic. “They had fun natural banter very early on. They would tease each other. It was a twinkle in the eye—the delivery of what was said,” she said.

        Considering that rom-coms have literally been made about the epic Prince William-Kate Middleton romance, it makes sense that the real story would live up to the hype. So swoonworthy! Cut to over a decade later:

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Looks like it all worked out fine.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince William Hurt Kate During Their Breakup
        image
        Prince William Says He and Kate Are Naughty
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Kate Middleton and Prince William Go to Belfast
        image Idris Elba DJed Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan Markle heads to afternoon yoga in Toronto, Canada. Meghan Markle Wore a Men's J.Crew Coat
        image Meghan Markle's Perfect Heeled Boots are 70% Off
        image
        Harry and Meghan's Cutest Morocco PDA Moments
        image Watch Pregnant Meghan Jog to Meet Fans in Morocco
        image The Practical Reason Meghan Loves Low Buns
        image William Was Mortified by This Diana Interview
        image Kate Had a Picture of Will on Her Wall as a Teen
        image Meghan Is Planning a Low-Key Maternity Leave