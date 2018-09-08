image
Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Are "Naughty"

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 2
If you've ever wondered what the secret to Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale romance is, well take a seat because it's almost definitely not what you're expecting. During their official engagement interview, when asked how he and Kate ended up together, William said it was mostly their shared sense of humor that drew them to each other.

Fair enough. Lots of couples would say the same thing. It's how William described that sense of humor that might throw royal fans a little.

"She’s got a really naughty sense of humor which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humor so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh, and then things happened," Will said of how they hit it off initially.

After this moment, Will and Kate shared a look and she mostly looked a little embarrassed to have her royal fiancé talking about her "naughty" side on television.

In another account of their initial meeting, Kate is said to have curtsied to Will, to which Will reportedly responded by awkwardly spilling a drink all over himself.

"I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you," Kate said of that first encounter during their engagement interview. "William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Both of these stories could be true, of course. Piecing together the story of Will and Kate's early love, we can now assume that after the curtsey and spilled drink, Will or Kate made a "naughty" joke about the awkwardness, the other laughed, and the rest is history.

