If you're feeling a little nostalgic, 2019's animated movies are on their way to press your nostalgia buttons—hard. Seriously: Sonic the Hedgehog and The Addams Family are getting new films. Pokemon, Frozen, Toy Story, and Shrek are getting new additions. On top of all that, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, and Dumbo are getting full-on refreshes.

Real talk: Not all of them are going to be good. But, with a little luck, and some talented voice work, we'll all be able to relive our childhood/discover some beautiful new stories, if you're not as old as me. Or even if you are. So, let's dig in: What's getting buzz for 2019? Are you wearing waterproof mascara?

Frozen 2

I admit to loving the first one, once I got over the buzz and just watched it—it was a movie with a bunch of secretly adult themes, like the benefits of coming to grips with trauma and the harms of repressing feelings (not to mention a heroine who doesn't need to be paired off with a guy at the end).

There's only a teaser trailer so far, but it looks like they're taking the subject matter seriously and not just, you know, making another movie because the first one did so well.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The sequel to the blockbuster How to Train Your Dragon was one of the hotly anticipated sequels of early 2019, along with LEGO Movie 2—and they were released only two weeks apart. Per Rotten Tomatoes, How to Train Your Dragon just beat out its plastic rival with a story that does justice to the sweet and family-focused first two while wrapping up with a satisfying ending (spoiler alert: baby dragons!!).

If you were a fan of the first two, **waves hand proudly** you'll apparently love this one too.



Lady and the Tramp

There is VERY little information available on this movie, so I'm solely going on the cast at this point: Sam Elliott as the deep-voiced bloodhound, basically reprising his role from A Star Is Born? Benedict Wong as a bulldog? Tessa Thompson as Lady? Justin Theroux as the Tramp? And Queen Janelle Monae as a pekingese?

It also looks like it'll feature rising star Kiersey Clemons as a non-animated character. I can't NOT watch the movie, at this point.

Toy Story 4

I didn't think that anyone could possibly top the ending of Toy Story 3—seriously, ugly tears happened—and it felt like there'd be no way to continue the story without it feeling a bit pointless. But I trust producer Jonas Rivera (who also produced Up and Inside Out) and writer Andrew Stanton (who helped pen Wall-E, which, fun fact, all made my cry deeply).

Plus, the original cast is back, and I would trust Tom Hanks with my life. Jordan Peele is also voicing one of the characters. Keeping my fingers crossed for this one.

The Lion King

If you grew up in the '90s, this is a biggie (and if you didn't, go watch the original—I'll wait.) I'm a bit nervous about this one. No one will top Jeremy Irons as Scar, for me.

But this cast makes me hopeful: Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Donald Glover (Simba), Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key (Timon and Pumbaa), plus James Earl Jones reprising as Mufasa. Plus, the visuals do look stunning, based on the trailer. I will FOR SURE see this and cry my eyes out if it's as good as the original. Please don't let me down, Disney.

Stay tuned—as more movies come out, we'll update this list with our favorite picks.

