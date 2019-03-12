While filming has now finished for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Crown, a casting call has appeared online, reportedly for the role of Princess Diana.





The advert, thought to be for the part of the late princess, states that the show is looking for a “staggeringly talented young actress” and a “mesmerizing new young star."





It’s thought that the story of Princess Diana will begin in the fourth series of The Crown, with the chosen actress depicting her aged 18-22.

Filming for the third and upcoming season of Netflix’s The Crown, starring Academy Award winner and general angel Olivia Coleman, has just wrapped. But, much like for the real life royal family, duty calls for the show, and plans for the following fourth series are already under way.

Most excitingly, it seems as though The Crown has begun its quest to find the perfect actress to take on a somewhat daunting and undoubtedly challenging role—the part of Princess Diana.

The role of the late, tragic princess will definitely be no mean feat, and the reported casting call for Diana makes it clear that the demanding, emotional part will require someone special. According to The Sun, the show’s creator Peter Morgan is now casting for a “staggeringly talented young actress” to step into the shoes of the Princess of Wales.

With the fourth season of the royal's favorite show apparently set to present the story of Princess Diana aged 18-22, the alleged casting advert is pretty intense. It states: “We need a mesmerizing new young star with extraordinary range."

Somewhat controversially, the ad continues: “She has to play charming comedy, flirt and social exhibitionist on the world stage, desperate and lonely self-harmer at her lowest ebb and the kind of psychological intensity of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby.”

Yep, that would be the 1968 movie about a young girl who gives birth to the Devil’s child. I mean… maybe The Crown is about to take a weird turn?

So who exactly will be playing Diana? Right now, bookies have the best odds on young British actress Florence Pugh, 23, as favorite for the role, while Bohemian Rhaposody star Lucy Boynton and Les Miserables' Ellie Bamber are also both close behind in the betting race.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun: “Peter is not going to hold back on how Diana impacted the Royal Family, just as he didn’t when he wrote The Queen. It could ruffle a few feathers.”

Well, sign me up for a binge-watching session as soon as possible. A return to Netflix cannot come quick enough, but the third season of The Crown is expected for release in July of this year.

