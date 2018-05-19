Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana in the Sweetest Way

You didn't think there would be a royal wedding without honoring Princess Diana, did you? Today, Meghan and Harry made a beautiful tribute to Harry's late mother. Here's how they honored the former princess on the big day.

The Flowers

The flowers on display in St. George's Chapel featured plants like beech, birch, and hornbeam among white garden roses, peonies, and foxgloves. White garden roses were one of Princess Diana's favorite flowers—paying homage to the late princess. Prince Harry also helped pick the flowers in Meghan's bouquet.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Kensington Palace, "The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day."

Getty Images

The Reading

Harry and Meghan had Lady Jane Fellowes, one of Princess Diana's older sisters, represent Princess Diana's family. She gave an official reading where she read a passage from the Old Testament, Song of Solomon 2:12:

"The flowers appear on the Earth, the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtle-dove is heard in our land. The fig tree puts forth its figs and the vines are in blossom, they give forth fragrance. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away. Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If one offered for love all the wealth of one's house, it would be utterly scorned."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

All three of Diana's siblings (including Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer) were in attendance at the wedding. Lady Jane's daughter, Laura Fellowes, is a godmother to Princess Charlotte. Since Princess Diana's death, her siblings have not been heavily in the public eye.

The Dress

Meghan wore a boatneck style Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller. Princess Diana chose a similar style for her wedding day back in 1981, opting for a high neckline and minimal lace.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.