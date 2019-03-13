The very final episode of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor had it all: tears, awkward conversations, vague allusions to sex (Colton), explicit allusions to sex (Chris Harrison), and some slightly troubling facial expressions from Cassie, Colton's final Bachelor pick. Cast your mind back to the pre-Fence Jump Bachelor universe, and you'll recall that Cassie actually dumped Colton, after which Colton dumped all of his remaining women and chased after Cassie...to invite her to meet his family in Spain. Okay? I guess?

Let me be clear: I don't think Cassie did anything wrong! She seems confused about what she wants, otherwise known as being 23 years old. What does bother me is that Colton didn't take no for an answer, and headed after her with a camera crew in tow anyway, effectively cornering Cassie into admitting that, yes, she was still confused...and somehow, this led to their going to Spain together, where she repeated to Colton's family that, yes, she was confused. It was uncomfortable! But it wasn't really Cassie's fault. And as for Colton, he's so head-over-heels I'm not convinced he actually registers the red flags flying up a mile a minute here. The whole situation is...well, it was uncomfortable.

That said, the montage of Colton and Cassie in their post-Spain relationship was unexpectedly sweet. Cassie profusely thanked Colton for fighting for her, they said "I love you," a bunch and kissed even more, and they actually seem to have legitimately grown as a couple now the cameras are off (which, well, makes sense). But all the way until then—it was awkward. And Twitter certainly noticed.

Cassie's Body Language Says a Lot

I don’t have a PhD in body language, but I do have two eyes and a ziplock bag of common sense.



My diagnosis: Cassie isn’t into this.#thebachelor — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) March 13, 2019

Also, Her Words

#TheBachelorFinale #thebachelor

Colton: So what scares you about being in a relationship with me?

Cassie: Nothing specific, just being in a relationship in general.



Me: pic.twitter.com/tE4xA6H9nE — Laci Altman (@AltmanLaci) March 13, 2019

The Memes, Oh, The Memes

Colton showing off Cassie to his family: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QMrZ9bIFr7 — nickel raisin ✨ (@yarnaesthetic) March 13, 2019

I Mean, There Were Signs

People who have tried to talk Colton out of picking Cassie:

- Chris Harrison

- His dad

- Cassie #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale — Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) March 13, 2019

Cassie: I’m not ready



Chris Harrison: She’s probably not into you



Colton’s parents: Shes doesn’t seem ready



Colton: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/d5l6wIBQHt — Sammi Gardner (@sammigardner11) March 13, 2019

Multiple women: Cassie’s not ready

Cassie: I’m not ready

Colton’s family: Cassie’s not ready

Colton: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mZB3mQDPTp — Lex (@TheLexTalk) March 13, 2019

She Wasn't Quite Sure What to Say

Cassie: I’m not ready to be engaged.

Colton: That’s ok.



Cassie: I’m not ready to be in a relationship.

Colton: That’s ok, too.



Cassie:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hcPQPlPNNR — Kelly (@kellymo222) March 13, 2019

Cassie trying to figure out how she ended up back on the bachelor after sending herself home:#TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/juOEtUVLYl — W. E. B. Dem Bois (@WEB_DemBois) March 13, 2019

But, look, there's a happily ever after. I mean, if Jason and Molly can make it, not to mention my favorite and most unexpected Bachelor couple of all time, Evan and Carly, you better believe Cassie and Colton can.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE