Wells Adams Thinks Sarah Hyland's 'Modern Family' Character Looks "Beautiful" Pregnant

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Rachel MurrayGetty Images
  • Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland continue to just be the most adorable ever.
    • Wells commented about Sarah's Modern Family character (who's super pregnant) and said she looked "beautiful" and "hot."

        I have gone on record, in the past, as being super-into the relationship between Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. After they met just before her second kidney surgery, he's been supportive ever since (not to mention super-funny, too). And now, he's gone on record on his Instagram Stories saying she'd make a super-looking pregnant lady. Are they planning ahead??

        No, they're not—Sarah's character on Modern Family is like nine months+ pregnant, and the couple was watching together. (Sarah and Wells often share on their Instagram Stories what they're watching, complete with live commentary.) In the short clip, Haley calls herself a "disgusting pig monster," and Wells responds, "You're not a disgusting pig monster! You're beautiful!" He captioned the photo that his girlfriend makes a "hot pregnant woman" and Sarah reshared the video, telling Wells she loved him.

        Also, I'm not the only one who's fangirling over the relationship. Wells has also said the engagement is totally going to happen, just in the way they choose and plan (which, okay, yes, fair point Wells). Given that Wells was also a contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, chances are he's got a flair for the dramatic, over-the-top, fantastic proposal. I can't wait to see it.

        Here's a still of Wells' video, shared by Sarah:

        image
        Sarah HylandInstagram

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
