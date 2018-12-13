Actor Sarah Hyland has had a rough few months, which she talked about candidly in an interview with SELF. But something positive happened too, just three days before her second kidney transplant. Through Twitter, she met her adorable new boyfriend Wells Adams, an actor who's recently been on Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The couple have been publicly adorable about their love ever since, even moving in together in L.A. this summer, and Adams has been especially funny and sweet following Hyland's recent revelations.

As first spotted by E! News, the pair was attending the sixth annual Winter Wonderland Toys for Tots party on Tuesday, and in one of the shots, Hyland leans away from her beau. Adams shared the photo on Twitter and joked that apparently his girlfriend is "trying to run away" from him:

I dunno why, but sometimes I get the feeling that @Sarah_Hyland is trying to run away from me... pic.twitter.com/cyrL2qOZEa — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) December 12, 2018

Quite the contrary, looks like. In other photos from the event, Hyland and Adams are clearly goofing around and having a blast. Hyland got festive in a fuzzy pink coat, chunky black booties, and gorgeous dark red lipstick.

Getty Images Tibrina Hobson

All jokes aside, the couple is clearly supportive in the best way. Wells comes to Hyland's defense often, especially when it's about her looks, or as fans speculated, that the star's previously unexplained weight loss might mean.

Hyland briefly went dark on social media after being trolled about her cousin's death, because she encouraged people to donate to a corresponding GoFundMe account. Hyland finally had had enough, saying, "You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while."



On Monday, Adams acknowledged Hyland's struggles and that she'd had "a tough couple of weeks." He encouraged her to find "light amongst the darkness" and to remember "how awesome we are" (awwwww). "I'll be home soon," he added.

Adorable.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE