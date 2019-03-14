The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to hire a new communications team ahead of their move to Frogmore Cottage this spring, and create an entirely separate staff from Will and Kate, according to a statement posted to Twitter by royal reporter Rebecca English.

Once the change occurs, Meghan and Harry's new staff "will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's work are in place as they start as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."



Meg and Harry received the Queen's approval to base their office at Buckingham Palace, and they'll form a new communications team that reports to the Queen's communications secretary, Donal McCabe. This means that Meghan and Harry will no longer have the same communications staff as Will and Kate at Kensington Palace, but KP will still be in charge of the Duke and Duchess' engagements until the new staff is hired.

Major announcements regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new household. Plus a change of staffing. pic.twitter.com/AYVeyWlSfa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 14, 2019

The news comes only a few days after Amy Pickerill, Meghan's "right-hand woman," decided to quit.

"It is understood that Amy told Meghan some time ago. Meghan would have loved to have her stay, but understood. Amy joined the household in 2016 but moved into the private office with a specific view to helping her move over to the UK from Canada," English tweeted last weekend. "She is a very trusted member of staff who has been instrumental in helping her adjust to hew new life here."

In other words, it's time to brush up that LinkedIn profile if you want to become the newest member of Harry and Meghan's team.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE