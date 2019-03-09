image
Why Amy Pickerill, Meghan Markle's Top Royal Aide, Is Quitting Her Job With the Duchess

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle's top royal aide, Amy Pickerill, is leaving her position with the Duchess of Sussex.
    • Pickerill, who has been described as Meghan's "right-hand woman," is set to leave her job with the royal family after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child this spring.
      • Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English revealed the details of Pickerill's decision to leave her post in a series of tweets.

        Meghan Markle's "right-hand woman," Amy Pickerill, is quitting her job with the royal family. This, for the record, isn't news. Reports that Pickerill was leaving her position with the royal family started circulating last fall. What is news is that we finally know why Pickerill decided to step down as Meghan's private secretary.

        The details of Pickerill's exit from her gig with The Firm come courtesy of the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, who has a reputation for breaking royal news and generally knowing her sh*t when it comes to insider royal intel.

        In a series of tweets previewing a report in Saturday's Daily Mail, English revealed new details of Pickerill's exit strategy and the status of her relationship with Meghan.

        "Royals in today’s #DailyMail - The Duchess of Sussex says her baby will be brought up a feminist regardless of gender and Amy Pickerill, her right-hand woman is to leave," English wrote in the first of four tweets on the subject. "It’s very amicable. Amy is moving abroad but has agreed to stay on to help following the birth of her baby."

        Here's the rest of what English tweeted about Pickerill's decision to leave:

        "It is understood that Amy told Meghan some time ago. Meghan would have loved to have her stay, but understood.Amy joined the household in 2016 but moved into the private office with a specific view to helping her move over to the UK from Canada.
        She is a very trusted member of staff who has been instrumental in helping her adjust to hew new life here. She was at the forefront of the cookbook project and helped to organise yesterday’s #IWD event.
        A source says: 'They are expected to stay in touch and Amy will remain a personal advisor to her in the long term. They are very close.'"

        And here are English's tweets, if you prefer to read the hot goss firsthand:

