- Sophie Turner chugged a glass of wine on the jumbotron at a Rangers Game.
- The Game of Thrones star impressed the internet, and celebs like Drake, Ashley Graham, and Vanessa Hudgens called her a true inspiration.
I didn't realize how deeply connected I felt to Sophie Turner until an incredible video went viral of her chugging a glass of wine in front of thousands of people on the New York Rangers jumbotron last night. She then, of course, ended the challenge with a smirk and her fist up in the air, and I will never be the same.
Clearly I'm not the only person impressed by her drinking skills—the crowd at Madison Square Garden couldn't stop cheering for Sansa Stark (that's her Game of Thrones character name, for those of you unbothered by the series). Sophie reposted Barstool Sports' original video, which captured the drinking moment...and ultimately went viral. She captioned it, "Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers."
The best part? You wouldn't even know her fiancé, Joe Jonas, is sitting right next to her.
Here, the best and funniest reactions to Turner's chugging moment—including comments from Drake, Ashley Graham, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Like I said, icon.
