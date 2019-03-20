Sophie Turner chugged a glass of wine on the jumbotron at a Rangers Game.

The Game of Thrones star impressed the internet, and celebs like Drake, Ashley Graham, and Vanessa Hudgens called her a true inspiration.

I didn't realize how deeply connected I felt to Sophie Turner until an incredible video went viral of her chugging a glass of wine in front of thousands of people on the New York Rangers jumbotron last night. She then, of course, ended the challenge with a smirk and her fist up in the air, and I will never be the same.

Clearly I'm not the only person impressed by her drinking skills—the crowd at Madison Square Garden couldn't stop cheering for Sansa Stark (that's her Game of Thrones character name, for those of you unbothered by the series). Sophie reposted Barstool Sports' original video, which captured the drinking moment...and ultimately went viral. She captioned it, "Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers."

The best part? You wouldn't even know her fiancé, Joe Jonas, is sitting right next to her.

Here, the best and funniest reactions to Turner's chugging moment—including comments from Drake, Ashley Graham, and Vanessa Hudgens.

That mouth wipe at the end there is evidence that Sophie Turner is a class drinker and I respect her even more now for it pic.twitter.com/5VLzvw9tmB — Jou (@JouShiraishi) March 20, 2019

I was two feet away from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and they’re absolute legends. Sophie is me chugging the wine — Marissa Guerra (@missa__gee) March 20, 2019

i have never related to anything more than sophie turner chugging red wine on the jumbotron at the rangers game — iOSophie 24.1 (@sophie_miriam) March 20, 2019

sophie turner chugging wine on the jumbotron at a rangers game is a BIG MOOD — d (@devinnnc) March 20, 2019

.@SophieT chugging her wine at a hockey game (tragically NYR but w/e) solidifies the fact that she was, is, and always will be an absolute legend #queen #ilysm — alley (@alleyjordan13) March 20, 2019

Seeing Sophie Turner down her red wine at the hockey is the highlight of my week. Queen of the North @SophieT #iconic — Donna Lovric (@donata_lovric) March 20, 2019

Just watched @SophieT chug wine at the @NYRangers game and it twas magnif — Marnie (@shesaRANGAsir) March 20, 2019

Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones is here and just downed a whole glass of wine in one gulp. That, by far, got the biggest cheers of the night. — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) March 20, 2019

Sophie Turner got put on the Jumbotron at a hockey game so she dabbed and downed her entire glass of wine. The Queen Westeros needs. — Alyssa Cooper (@chilllyssa) March 20, 2019

I’m convinced @SophieT is my spirit animal..her chugging wine at a hockey game = mood pic.twitter.com/sTZdmIGwKI — Martha 🍭 (@xblindinglight) March 20, 2019

Instagram @SophieT

Instagram @SophieT

Instagram @SophieT

Like I said, icon.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE