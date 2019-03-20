By now, you've probably heard that The Hills will return to MTV for an official reboot known as The Hills: New Beginnings, slated to premiere this summer. (Almost) the entire original cast will be back, with the exception of the OGs Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth. Kristin Cav, however, admitted she would love to make a cameo.

“I’m excited to see it, like everybody else. I would love to do some sort of cameo or something. I can’t, because of [my E! show Very Cavallari]," Cavallari told US Weekly. "But yes, it would have been tough to kind of go back to that whole lifestyle and all of that drama."

She also admitted how hard it's been for Audrina to deal with all of the ~drama~ again while filming the reboot.

“I talked to Audrina [Patridge], she said it’s been hard for her. So, yeah, I’m kind of happy that I kind of don’t have to go back to that whole lifestyle.”

So, yes, a Kristin Cav cameo is possible, though it probably won't be anytime soon.

