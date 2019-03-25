image
Mel B and Geri Halliwell Once Hooked Up and the Internet Is Living For It

"Zig-a-zig, and i cannot stress this enough, ah."

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • During her Life Stories interview with Piers Morgan, Scary Spice Mel B revealed that she and Ginger Spice Geri Horner (Halliwell) had sex in the nineties.

  • The 43-year-old Spice Girl coyly nodded and laughed when asked about the rumors, adding that Geri would hate her for revealing the secret.

  • The internet has exploded with hilarious reactions to the news, with many Spice Girls fans insisting online that they knew it all along.

    Honestly, move over, Mueller report. Please forget Brexit for a minute. No one cares about anything else right now, other than the fact that Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, has confessed that she and Geri Horner/Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice, had sex in the nineties. What a time to be alive.

    Scary made the shock reveal during her interview with Piers Morgan for Life Stories, when he suggested that the two were “more than just good friends” back in the day.

    “You’d had a little dabble…Anything you want to share with the group?” Piers pressed, while Mel B still refused to give anything away. Awkwardly sighing, Mel joked: “She had great boobs”, before adding: “Not really… What do you consider as 'doing it' or not? We all slept in a bed together, but not like that, all of us.”

    While Mel C in the crowd laughed and insisted: “I don’t know ANYTHING. This is all new to me," Scary Spice finally broke and admitted that two really did become one.

    Coyly nodding when asked whether she’d slept with Geri “like that”, Mel added: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in a country house with her husband!”

    Unsurprisingly, Twitter cannot handle the entire thing, and the internet is alive with the sound of vindicated Spice Girls fans who had their suspicions all along.

    They. Knew. It.

