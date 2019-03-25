During her Life Stories interview with Piers Morgan, Scary Spice Mel B revealed that she and Ginger Spice Geri Horner (Halliwell) had sex in the nineties.





The 43-year-old Spice Girl coyly nodded and laughed when asked about the rumors, adding that Geri would hate her for revealing the secret.





The internet has exploded with hilarious reactions to the news, with many Spice Girls fans insisting online that they knew it all along.

Honestly, move over, Mueller report. Please forget Brexit for a minute. No one cares about anything else right now, other than the fact that Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, has confessed that she and Geri Horner/Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice, had sex in the nineties. What a time to be alive.

Scary made the shock reveal during her interview with Piers Morgan for Life Stories, when he suggested that the two were “more than just good friends” back in the day.

“You’d had a little dabble…Anything you want to share with the group?” Piers pressed, while Mel B still refused to give anything away. Awkwardly sighing, Mel joked: “She had great boobs”, before adding: “Not really… What do you consider as 'doing it' or not? We all slept in a bed together, but not like that, all of us.”

EXCLUSIVE: In @piersmorgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Horner in the mid-nineties. pic.twitter.com/PQoAXlt9uE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2019

While Mel C in the crowd laughed and insisted: “I don’t know ANYTHING. This is all new to me," Scary Spice finally broke and admitted that two really did become one.

Coyly nodding when asked whether she’d slept with Geri “like that”, Mel added: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in a country house with her husband!”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter cannot handle the entire thing, and the internet is alive with the sound of vindicated Spice Girls fans who had their suspicions all along.

She was both her lover and she got with her friend. Story checks out. — Jerrod (@HandsomeJer) March 24, 2019

SPICE GIRLS: if you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends



MEL B: hold my beer — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 25, 2019

Bet all the people who feigned interest when I cornered them at house parties to detail my suspicion that Geri and Mel B fucked are feeling pretty embarrassed now! https://t.co/kj4xzTQDNr — sean (@seanbgoneill) March 24, 2019

zig-a-zig, and i cannot stress this enough, ah https://t.co/PBEviGv95n — Andrea Long Chu (@theorygurl) March 24, 2019

at the beach and yelled about the fact that some of the spice girls had sex with each other and another lady way down the beach yelled “hell yeah” and that is how i know we are everywhere, gays for everything 2019 — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 24, 2019

the spice girls are gay. the jonas brothers are back. kristen stewart and ellen page remain out and proud. what other fanfic I wrote as a 13 year old can we bring to life? — hattie (@hattiesoykan) March 24, 2019

me explaining the long history of Mel B and Geri rumors to all of you jumping on this train today pic.twitter.com/c931U4ZbTy — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 24, 2019

nobody:



JK Rowling: Scary and Ginger Spice had an intense homosexual relationship — Lex (@lexfirth) March 25, 2019

Look I’m excited about the Geri/Mel B sex too, but the most intimate act in Spice Girls history was on Victoria’s charming moving-to-LA press tour in ‘07 when asked a celeb she hated. Not missing a beat, she said she’d like to cut Eddie Murphy’s dick off for mistreating Mel B. — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) March 24, 2019

On this auspicious day where we learn two of the Spice Girls hooked up, I have to say sometimes it is great to be bisexual in a generation where open sexual fluidity is quickly becoming a norm. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) March 24, 2019

How are we talking about anything else. (Backstreet Boys next, please.) https://t.co/fzDIRWg85g — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 24, 2019

asos is into today’s spice girls news pic.twitter.com/LHHZw68exH — Erika W. Smith (@erikawynn) March 24, 2019

Do you think Mel B made Geri... holler — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 24, 2019

They. Knew. It.

