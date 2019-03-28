image
Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman's Dogs Have More Social Media Game Than I Do

The cutest fur babies in all of politics.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

As "Mayor" Pete Buttigieg gathers steam on his new presidential campaign, he and husband Chasten Glezman—who has begun referring to himself as Chasten Buttigieg on social media—have gotten a ton of attention for, you know, being the cutest couple ever. But I submit that there's something even cuter than that couple, and it is this: Their two dogs, Buddy and Truman Buttigieg, a.k.a. the cutest little political furbabies that ever wear. And I have photographic evidence of aforementioned unequivocal cuteness. I know I'm right, and I'm going to prove it to you.

First up, there's Truman, the "first dog of Indiana," where the Buttigiegs live. He has his own Instagram, as is right and good, and he posts regularly. He's from Kentucky, apparently, and he calls Chasten and Pete his "roommates" (lol).

View this post on Instagram

Hi. I'm Truman. You may know my roommates, Mayor Pete and Chasten. Let's talk about me. I came to South Bend from Kentucky where I didn't have such great roommates. The wonderful people at Heartland Animal Rescue fostered me until my roommates officially adopted me on April 8, 2017. Now I'm discovering my new city, the places that make it a great place to be, and my very important role as First Dog. So I'm taking you along with me. I'm excited to get out in the city and meet you. I'll also be speaking up for issues I care about. Like howling, licking up peanut butter, and comfy chairs for snuggling in. If you ever see me out and about just go slow and I'll happily take a treat off your hands or smell your fingers. (Have you been eating peanut butter?!) See you in the city, 🐾T

A post shared by Truman (@firstdogsb) on

LOOK AT THAT FACE.

View this post on Instagram

what? its snuggle time.

A post shared by Truman (@firstdogsb) on

And it looks like Chasten and Pete take him around with them to their offices—Chasten to school, and Pete to his mayoral office.

View this post on Instagram

I know all my lines.

A post shared by Truman (@firstdogsb) on

And apparently his passion in life is snuggling hats. Good work, Truman.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t leave your hat behind. I will snuggle it.

A post shared by Truman (@firstdogsb) on

And also howling.

View this post on Instagram

Well someone doesn’t want to wake up from their nap

A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg) on

Next up, there's Buddy. Buddy's a little quieter and more reserved than his brother, but he still looks like the goodest boy that ever was or ever will be.

Buddy's also the newer of the two dogs—Pete introduced him in December 2018 as the newest addition to the family. You've won the doggy lottery, there, Buddy.

Buddy also sneaks into Pete and Chasten's Instagram:

Clearly he's into food, which, same, Buddy. And snuggling:

View this post on Instagram

Can you tell if he’s comfortable?

A post shared by Pete Buttigieg (@pete.buttigieg) on

He's a one-eyed hottie that knows the value of a piercing stare:

And he cares very much about politics:

And now that he's had a taste of the spotlight, he's becoming an insatiable attention hog:

View this post on Instagram

Attention hog

A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg) on

Finally, here are the two furbabies napping in the same shot, so you know they're cool with each other:

Thank you for going on this journey with me, guys. It's been a dream come true.

