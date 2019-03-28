As "Mayor" Pete Buttigieg gathers steam on his new presidential campaign, he and husband Chasten Glezman—who has begun referring to himself as Chasten Buttigieg on social media—have gotten a ton of attention for, you know, being the cutest couple ever. But I submit that there's something even cuter than that couple, and it is this: Their two dogs, Buddy and Truman Buttigieg, a.k.a. the cutest little political furbabies that ever wear. And I have photographic evidence of aforementioned unequivocal cuteness. I know I'm right, and I'm going to prove it to you.

First up, there's Truman, the "first dog of Indiana," where the Buttigiegs live. He has his own Instagram, as is right and good, and he posts regularly. He's from Kentucky, apparently, and he calls Chasten and Pete his "roommates" (lol).

LOOK AT THAT FACE.

And it looks like Chasten and Pete take him around with them to their offices—Chasten to school, and Pete to his mayoral office.

And apparently his passion in life is snuggling hats. Good work, Truman.

And also howling.

Next up, there's Buddy. Buddy's a little quieter and more reserved than his brother, but he still looks like the goodest boy that ever was or ever will be.

Let me formally introduce you to our new dog Buddy. Buddy is a big source of joy in our household. Like his “brother” @firstdogtruman he represents the many loving dogs in shelters who need homes. pic.twitter.com/UaDr4g0FAP — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 19, 2018

Buddy's also the newer of the two dogs—Pete introduced him in December 2018 as the newest addition to the family. You've won the doggy lottery, there, Buddy.

Buddy also sneaks into Pete and Chasten's Instagram:

Clearly he's into food, which, same, Buddy. And snuggling:

He's a one-eyed hottie that knows the value of a piercing stare:

And he cares very much about politics:

And now that he's had a taste of the spotlight, he's becoming an insatiable attention hog:

Finally, here are the two furbabies napping in the same shot, so you know they're cool with each other:

Thank you for going on this journey with me, guys. It's been a dream come true.

