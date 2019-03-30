Even though she enjoys a glass of wine or a pint of Guinness from time-to-time, Kate Middleton is not known as a heavy drinker.

In an interview for royal expert Katie Nicholl's biography Kate: The Future Queen, a friend from Kate's gap year days revealed what Kate (who wasn't even a big drinker in her late teens and early twenties) is like when she's tipsy.

The friend describes Kate as "silly and giggly" after a few glasses of alcohol.

Kate Middleton is known for a lot of things, but losing even one percent of her composure in public is not one of them. The Duchess of Cambridge never seems to be any less than totally in control, even when royal engagements require her to drink—like when she spends St. Patrick's Day in Ireland, throwing back a pint of Guinness, for example.

Kate isn't just impervious to the effects of alcohol, of course. A friend from the royal's college days revealed what Kate is like when she gets a little tipsy. Speaking to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl for her book Kate: The Future Queen, one unnamed friend of Kate's explained what Kate's drinking habits were like during her gap year trip to Italy before she started college.

According to Nicholl, Kate wasn't a heavy drinker, even back in her late teens, and would "make a solitary glass of wine last all evening." Per Kate's friend:

"She'd get giggly and silly after a few glasses, so then she would stop. She was never interested in getting really drunk. She wasn't really a party girl. There was lots of socializing among the British Institute pupils, who were all very well-to-do, posh public-school kids. They would all get rather drunk and silly, but Kate didn't enjoy alcohol. She wasn't uptight or boring, she was really fun and lovely, but going out and getting wasted wasn't really her thing. She never, ever let herself get out of control."

Just some proof that, even as a teenager, hanging out with new friends in a foreign city, Kate had it together.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE