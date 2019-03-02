This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Northern Ireland for an official royal visit.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to Northern Ireland for an official royal visit. Like most royal travel, the itinerary for the trip was intense, and included an engagement at Windsor Park football stadium, home of the Irish Football Association (IFA), to play soccer with a group of young girls, meetings with the Police Service in Northern Ireland to hear about the challenges officers there face, and taking part in a workshop at the Braid Arts Centre.

On the second day of the trip, Kate turned heads in a baby-blue Mulberry coat (which she paired with navy Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps, which are still shoppable (and predictably pricey).

Rupert Sanderson

Rupert Sanderson

Here's a full-length look at the outfit:

Getty Images

If you think. the outfit looks positively magical, then you're not alone. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out just how similar Kate's baby-blue look is to the school uniform worn by students at Beauxbatons, the French, all-girls magic school featured prominently in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Here's Fleur Delacour, Beauxbatons' star pupil and Triwizard champion, for some up-close comparison:

Warner Bros.

And a close-up of Kate's cape coat:

Getty Images

Sketches of the costume were shared on the official Harry Potter site, Pottermore:

Pottermore

And we have to admit, the looks are similar:

Getty Images

Here's what Potterheads had to say about Kate's low-key cosplay:

Kate Middleton serving Beauxbatons realness hun. pic.twitter.com/xRf94DvS49 — ❄ Elsa, Heir of Slytherin. (@SebSalazarP) February 28, 2019

Kate Middleton fue a Beauxbatons? pic.twitter.com/dabcfPiFSb — El Profeta Argentino 💚⚡🏳‍🌈 (@ProfetaArgen) February 28, 2019

Kate Middleton looks like she belongs in Beauxbatons Academy in this blue coat 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/29GgFw2kkI — daily clémence poésy (@dailypoesy) March 1, 2019

I've just been alerted to the very important development that Kate Middleton has enrolled in Beauxbatons Academy and I look forward to seeing if she submits her name for the Triwizard Tournament this year. pic.twitter.com/QqF2oDVt82 — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) February 28, 2019

Looks like yer a wizard, Kate.