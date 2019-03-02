image
Kate Middleton Channeled an Iconic 'Harry Potter' Look in Ireland and Fans Are Tweeting the Similarities

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
PottermoreGetty Images
    • Prince William and Kate Middleton had a busy schedule that included an an engagement at Windsor Park football stadium and a visit to the Braid Arts Centre, among other things.
      • On the second day of the trip, Kate turned heads in a stunning, baby-blue Mulberry coat. The look drew comparisons to Disney princesses, but fans on Twitter were quick to point out the similarities to the school uniform worn by students at Beauxbatons, the French, all-girls magic school featured prominently in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

        This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to Northern Ireland for an official royal visit. Like most royal travel, the itinerary for the trip was intense, and included an engagement at Windsor Park football stadium, home of the Irish Football Association (IFA), to play soccer with a group of young girls, meetings with the Police Service in Northern Ireland to hear about the challenges officers there face, and taking part in a workshop at the Braid Arts Centre.

        On the second day of the trip, Kate turned heads in a baby-blue Mulberry coat (which she paired with navy Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps, which are still shoppable (and predictably pricey).

        image
        Rupert Sanderson

        Rupert Sanderson

        £425.00

        SHOP IT

        Here's a full-length look at the outfit:

        image
        Getty Images

            If you think. the outfit looks positively magical, then you're not alone. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out just how similar Kate's baby-blue look is to the school uniform worn by students at Beauxbatons, the French, all-girls magic school featured prominently in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

            Here's Fleur Delacour, Beauxbatons' star pupil and Triwizard champion, for some up-close comparison:

            image
            Warner Bros.

            And a close-up of Kate's cape coat:

            image
            Getty Images

            Sketches of the costume were shared on the official Harry Potter site, Pottermore:

            image
            Pottermore

            And we have to admit, the looks are similar:

            image
            Getty Images

            Here's what Potterheads had to say about Kate's low-key cosplay:

            Looks like yer a wizard, Kate.

