Kate Middleton Apparently Founded an All-Girls Drinking Club in College

Are alcohol and feminism two of your favorite things in the world? Then you and Kate Middleton have a lot in common. In college, the Duchess of Cambridge founded an all-women drinking club, in the name of gender equality (and wine, we assume).

The revelation comes courtesy of a 2007 Guardian article, so it's not exactly new, but maybe it's new to you and everyone deserves to know that Kate Middleton founded a drinking club.

"At university, Kate continued to grow in confidence," Oliver Marre wrote in the Guardian piece. "She co-founded a girls' drinking society, 'annoyed that the old ones excluded women.'"

No one involved in Kate's drinking society remembers the duchess getting very drunk (which isn't exactly surprising—Kate is probably one of the most composed and responsible people on the planet).

"It was just a student charity event," sources told The Guardian. "Tickets were £20, not £200 as reported, and the room was basically full of friends. It was no big deal."



Kate's days as founding member of a charitable drinking club predate her relationship with Prince William, meaning she was already being a mostly-sober charity angel back when she didn't have to worry about anyone in the press caring about what she did.

Of course, as a royal, Kate still enjoys a drink from time to time. Some of the best photos of her in existence are of her sampling alcohol from around the world.

Here she is in Australia, downing a glass of wine with Wills:

In Ireland, enjoying a Guinness:

And, still in Ireland, drinking a Harvey's Bristol Creme:

And in Liverpool, drinking a fruity (and virgin) drink called the "Duchess":

Cheers to you, Kate.