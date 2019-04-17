Today, I woke up at 6:30 in the morning to my alarm as well as a slew of text messages with one word: BEYONCÉ. With haste, I rushed to check Twitter, the only reliable news source around, to discover that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, First of Her Name, Mother of Cuties, Singer of Songs, and Your Fave's Fave had dropped a 40-song album to accompany the release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming.

It felt like December 11, 2013 all over again—the day Beyoncé ruined my intense cram session for my linguistics final by dropping her self-titled album. I had things to do! I had places to be! But first, I was going to stream. World stop.

Over the years, the Beyhive has learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to our fave, so we kinda-sorta-maybe saw this coming. We knew about the documentary, and we'd heard whispers about a new album being in the works, so we suspected that the film and B7 would be dropping on the same day. We were right.

Beyoncé after dropping an album and a Netflix documentary on the same day #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/AjmYzU7aGj — Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) April 17, 2019

me acting like I ain't already have beychella on my phone when Beyoncé finally releases it as an album. pic.twitter.com/opdrOjoRQS — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) April 16, 2019

Nobody:



Beyoncé at 2am : *Dropping the live album we were 99.9998% sure was coming after the #HOMECOMING documentary*



Us this morning: pic.twitter.com/MNj1qg5Jgp — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) April 17, 2019

Homecoming: The Live Album features the entire Beychella setlist. 40 songs. TWO ENTIRE HOURS OF BEYONCÉ. What did we do in our past lives to deserve this good fortune?

Beyoncé dropped this live album and my shower concerts just got 1000x better pic.twitter.com/KWhIR6j8u7 — kaya (@trulykaya) April 17, 2019

me: “I’m going to bed”



Beyoncé: “lmao ok...”



me at midnight pretending I’m Beyoncé while listening to the live album: pic.twitter.com/ApdmYX8NQs — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) April 17, 2019

The album also features something extra black on the already blickity-Black production: a New Orleans bounce remake of the cookout classic "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly and Maze. I've already listened to it 15 times today, thanks for asking!

Catch me playing Beyoncé’s version of Before I Let Go at all my auntie ass barbecues telling my actual family “you don’t know nothin bout this” pic.twitter.com/t2RURZHrbP — sophia ✨⚡️ (@_sophiaelise) April 17, 2019

me brushing my teeth this morning...



Before I Let Go x Beyoncé#BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/V5A2rhcedf — E L I F 💗 (@ElifAkalin11) April 17, 2019

When that Candy beat drops over Beyoncé’s Before I Let Go#BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/1WITiISuSE — Black Khaleesi (@FindsTruth) April 17, 2019

From beginning to end, Homecoming: The Live Album is a love letter from Beyoncé to the Black culture that made her who she is, a celebration of the extraordinary creativity and power of Black people and our experience. For us, by us.

Homecoming: The Live Album is now available for streaming on every major platform.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE