Prince William on the Sweet Connection that Son Prince George Shares With Princess Diana

As the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 5-year-old Prince George’s main hobbies include being too freakin' adorable at all times, consistently stealing the show at weddings, and wearing some really awesome outfits on the daily. As well as those key factors, his father, the Duke of Cambridge, has recently revealed that George also has an interest that's become a sweet connection to Princess Diana.

It’s not often that William or his brother, Prince Harry, speak candidly about their late mother during royal appearances but, while on his latest visit, the Duke of Cambridge shared a fond and wonderful memory of Diana with young guests. Attending a Kensington Palace reception for inspirational teenagers as part of the Radio 1 Teen Awards this weekend, Prince William shared a cute anecdote of how his son perfectly reminds him of his mother.

Speaking to one teen who has a passion for dancing, William opened up to say: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And it's kind of…my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing." And, delivering some important inspirational advice, the Duke of Cambridge also added: "And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

Meet some of the Teen Heroes who will be recognised this afternoon at the @bbcr1 Teen Awards. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were honoured to meet them earlier this week at Kensington Palace and hear more about their incredible achievements. pic.twitter.com/l29JGxMOLy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 21, 2018

Um, is anyone else crying? As well as the rare, personal anecdote about Princess Diana, William joked with 14-year-old Junior: "Can you spin on your head? That's what I always want to ask people." He then admitted that he hasn’t exactly inherited his mother’s dance-loving rhythm, and the only moves he could probably attempt are “break dancing, literally where I break myself!”

Getty Images YUI MOK

Getty Images

Prince William recently honored his mother by celebrating her charity on its 30th anniversary. In 1988, Diana opened the Acorns Children’s Hospice to provide important specialist care for kids, and last month her eldest son visited the hospice in tribute to the admirable work she gave during her lifetime. His brother, Harry, must also be thinking of his late mom often at the moment, after he and wife Meghan Markle announced their pregnancy just last week. Of course, Diana is already an early favorite for baby names.

It goes without saying that Princess Diana would be endlessly proud of both William and Harry and her dancing grandson, George.