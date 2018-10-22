image
Today's Top Stories
1
7 Trans Rights Charities You Can Support Now
image
2
Meet #ReadWithMC's Latest Author: Jasmine Guillory
Royal tour of Australia - Day Four
3
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image
4
Proof That You Need a Shag Haircut Now
image
5
Jamal Khashoggi's Editor on His Killing

Prince William on the Sweet Connection that Son Prince George Shares With Princess Diana

They both have a love for the same thing.

image
Getty Images

As the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 5-year-old Prince George’s main hobbies include being too freakin' adorable at all times, consistently stealing the show at weddings, and wearing some really awesome outfits on the daily. As well as those key factors, his father, the Duke of Cambridge, has recently revealed that George also has an interest that's become a sweet connection to Princess Diana.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It’s not often that William or his brother, Prince Harry, speak candidly about their late mother during royal appearances but, while on his latest visit, the Duke of Cambridge shared a fond and wonderful memory of Diana with young guests. Attending a Kensington Palace reception for inspirational teenagers as part of the Radio 1 Teen Awards this weekend, Prince William shared a cute anecdote of how his son perfectly reminds him of his mother.

Speaking to one teen who has a passion for dancing, William opened up to say: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And it's kind of…my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing." And, delivering some important inspirational advice, the Duke of Cambridge also added: "And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

Um, is anyone else crying? As well as the rare, personal anecdote about Princess Diana, William joked with 14-year-old Junior: "Can you spin on your head? That's what I always want to ask people." He then admitted that he hasn’t exactly inherited his mother’s dance-loving rhythm, and the only moves he could probably attempt are “break dancing, literally where I break myself!”

BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
Getty ImagesYUI MOK
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Getty Images

Prince William recently honored his mother by celebrating her charity on its 30th anniversary. In 1988, Diana opened the Acorns Children’s Hospice to provide important specialist care for kids, and last month her eldest son visited the hospice in tribute to the admirable work she gave during her lifetime. His brother, Harry, must also be thinking of his late mom often at the moment, after he and wife Meghan Markle announced their pregnancy just last week. Of course, Diana is already an early favorite for baby names.

It goes without saying that Princess Diana would be endlessly proud of both William and Harry and her dancing grandson, George.

Related Story
image
Prince William and Prince Harry at School
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Is Meghan's Thigh-Slit Dress Against Protocol?
image Does Prince Harry Want a Baby Boy or Girl?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Just Twinned With Kate Middleton
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image
Meghan Markle's Invictus Games Style Evolution
image Pippa Middleton's First Outing With Her New Son
image Prince Harry Talked About His Baby With Meghan
image
Meghan Markle's Chic Illesteva Sunglasses
image Shop Meghan Markle's $150 Veja Sneakers
image
Meg and Harry Were the Best Fans at Invictus Games