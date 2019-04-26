Royal sources claim that Kate Middleton and Prince William secretly visited sister-in-law Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage, following last Sunday’s Easter church service.





With the imminent arrival of her first child, the Duchess of Sussex was absent from the service earlier in the day.





The secret trip, reported by BAZAAR.com, was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first visit to Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan recently moved to ahead of the birth of Baby Sussex.

While the world holds its breath for the arrival of Baby Sussex, Meghan Markle has taken a step back from the royal spotlight to take things a little easier and enjoy the last few weeks of her pregnancy. With her mother, Doria Ragland, reportedly spending time in the U.K. with her daughter, and Meghan’s makeup artist BFF, Daniel Martin, also paying a visit to the mom-to-be, the Duchess of Sussex has been inundated with visits from her favorite people.

Rather sweetly, it seems that Meghan’s visitors have also included the in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the royal couple reportedly paying a top secret, surprise visit to Frogmore Cottage last weekend. Following the Easter church service on Sunday April 21, which pregnant Meghan missed out on, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently headed over to Frogmore afterwards for their first trip to the new Sussex home.

Let's go ahead and presume that Kate and Will went armed with (organic dark chocolate) Easter eggs for Meghan, maybe a ‘Happy New Home’ cactus for good measure, and were greeted by her infamous avocado toast and tea.

Getty Images

BAZAAR heard about the visit from royal sources, revealing: “William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service. They wanted to be supportive and see how she is doing. It was a lovely afternoon.”

Meghan and Harry are probably still unpacking boxes and eating takeout for dinner in their new place, having only moved in to Frogmore Cottage at the start of the month once their extensive renovation plans was completed. BAZAAR sources went on to say: “Meg and Harry are really settled in now. It’s truly a lovely home and they have done such a great job with the space. So much light and positive energy."

Samir Hussein Getty Images

Despite the inevitable speculation and drama that came with William and Harry’s household split, it looks like the royal fab four remain firm friends and have been spending a fair amount of time together recently. The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Anzac Day service on Thursday as a duo, looking like the best of pals.

I guess they’ve gotta make the most of that precious quality grown-up, hang out time, before life imminently becomes all about midnight feeds and royal diapers.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE