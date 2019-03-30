Hanna
Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Esme Creed-Miles, Star of Amazon's 'Hanna'
image
2
Vote in the March Dadness Sweet Sixteen Now
image
3
How to Avoid Saying Something You'll Regret
image
4
Add These Memoirs by Women to Your Bookshelf
image
5
Emilia Clarke Shares Her Go-To Beauty Routine

Prince William Learned This Important Lesson About the Press from Princess Diana

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The White Garden In Kensington Palace
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Before he went away to college, Prince William and the royal family made a deal with the British press to give them special access to Will in exchange for a promise not to cover or photograph him at school or on his gap year.
    • After his gap year, Will held up his end of the bargain and appeared for his first solo press conference to talk to reporters about his time off from school. But, as royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl revealed in her book Kate: The Future Queen, Will made a point not to give away too much.
      • The "rule" about not giving the press to much information was something Will learned from his mother, Princess Diana, Nicholl says. Diana had seen attempts at total candor backfire.

        Being royal comes with a lot of perks, but it also has its drawbacks, the most notable of which is the overwhelming lack of privacy. Prince William struggled with the idea of the press covering his every move in college and, thankfully, the royal family was able to make a deal with British reporters: Leave Will alone when he's on campus and we'll give you special access to him at other times.

        The deal also applied to Will's gap year, during which he was able to travel the world and experience life without the fear of constantly being pursued by the press. But, when he returned from his travels and prepared to start college, it was time for Will to live up to his half of the bargain and appear at his first solo press conference.

        In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explains that Will's approach to the press had been shaped by his mother, the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while trying to escape the lenses of paparazzi in Paris.

        "While Charles hovered protectively, William, dressed in his jeans and a sweater that he tugged at nervously, faced the press gang. The reporters asked him about his trip to Rodrigues and how he was enjoying his gap year, while the photographers snapped away. For someone who hated the limelight, William handled the situation admirably. He had learned from his mother that saying too much could backfire badly, but he also knew he had to give the newspapers 'a line.' The reporters got their story, and pictures of the suntanned prince graced the pages the following morning."

        Will's skill with the press has only increased as he's gotten older, of course, but he still follows the "rule" he learned from Diana and never says too much.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince George's Sweet Similarity to Princess Diana
        image
        The Sad Reason Will Passed His High School Exams
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Meghan Markle's $8 Skincare Secret
        image What Kate Middleton Is Like When She's Tipsy
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Fans Are Sure Meghan & Harry's Baby Name Is Diana
        image Princess Diana Told William About His Dad's Affair
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Sign A Book Of Condolence At New Zealand House Palace Warns Meghan About "Flashy" Baby Shower
        image Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wrote to Devoted Fan
        image Kate Middleton Wears Casual J. Crew and Chloe Look
        The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Association Of Commonwealth Universities This Singer Might Teach Meghan Markle's Baby Piano
        image Meghan Markle's New Baby Might Break This Record
        image Harry and Meghan's Big Move to Frogmore is Delayed